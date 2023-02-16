Bills WR Likes Tweet Pushing Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theory

Amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s remarkable recovery after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football less than two months ago, a few wild conspiracy theories have popped up on Twitter.

While Hamlin’s teammate, Cole Beasley, reposted a video message from the 24-year-old to help dispel the unfortunate death/clone rumors, “There he is. Alive and well! Strong as ever,” the Bills receiver tweeted on January 28, the NFL veteran appears to support a different unproven narrative.

Despite there being no evidence showing a link between vaccinations and athletes collapsing or dying from sudden cardiac arrest via extensive interviews with medical experts by the Reuters Fact Check team, Associated Press, and more, Beasley, whose stance on the vaccine is well-documented, liked a tweet on February 14 that read, “Damar Hamlin says that he wants to ‘stay away from’ answering questions about what happened to him on the field since he was in perfect health. I think we all know what that means.”

The Christian rapper who posted that message also retweeted a post claiming Rihanna was a Satan worshipper because she wore a “pentagram” on her “devil suit” during the Super 57 halftime show, however, a close-up shot revealed the belt was merely the safety buckle for her harness.

In Damar Hamlin's first 1-on-1, Michael Strahan asked the Bills' safety if he remembers standing up after making the tackle… Hamlin said he doesn't want to get too deep into the details: "It's something I'm still trying to work through. You know, 'Why'd it happen to me?'" pic.twitter.com/p6nbrpsCNj — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) February 12, 2023

The conspiracy theory regarding what caused Hamlin’s medical emergency sparked back up following the safety’s interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America earlier this week. Hamlin said he was feeling “super normal” and “great” before needing to be resuscitated at Paycor Stadium. When Stahan asked if he remembered standing up after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin took a long pause before saying, “That’s something I don’t really want to get too deep into the detail of. It’s something I’m still trying to work through. You know, ‘Why’d it happen to me?'”

Strahan mentions Hamlin’s young age and how he’s in “peak physical condition” and proceeds to ask the Pittsburgh alum if doctors have explained to him what caused his heart to stop. “Um… that’s something I want to say way from,” he said. Strahan personally knows how many regular physicals the NFL requires and asked if anything abnormal had shown up on his medical exams before.

“Honestly, no. I’ve always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic human being, let alone – an athlete. It’s something that we’re still processing and still talking through with my doctors just to see what everything was.”

Twitter Strongly Reacted to Hamlin’s GMA Interview

Hamlin’s GMA interview was emotional to watch for many viewers as he’s clearly still processing the near-death experience. While Hamlin doesn’t need to divulge any of his personal medical information to the public, his refusal to go into detail about the deeply traumatic event caused several rumors to emerge on Twitter.

One man retweeted a clip from the interview and wrote, “That was strange. Wonder who told him not to answer that?” while another person tweeted, “Yeah, it means he got a pay out and signed an NDA.”

One woman wrote, “Yes it means he has the right to be private about his health as you do also,” while another person asked on Twitter, “95% of NFL players are vaccinated. 100% of NFL non-playing personnel are vaccinated. Given this, why are so many people trying to claim #DamarHamlin collapse was caused by a Covid vaccine? If it were true, wouldn’t there be a lot more players collapsing?”

Beasley Complained About Not Being Able to Go to Turks & Caicos

After Beasley unretired from the NFL to rejoin the team in December, the controversial receiver shared a mea culpa with Bills Mafia in his first presser back. “Nobody’s perfect,” he said. “I didn’t handle everything how way I wanted to. A lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back, as well.”

“I don’t know. It’s really the Internet world. Because outside of there, it was nothing negative for the most part. Most of it was just thinking about my kids,” Beasley noted, mentioning how his seven-year-old son couldn’t go to a kid’s birthday party because “his mom didn’t like me.”

“Like I said, I just wanted to right a lot of wrongs around here. Be with the teammates. Play football again. And just get to football.”

“Im glad to be back here with all the guys I’m familiar with and…ya know…I missed em to death so…” 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JT5Fjjtdwu — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 14, 2022

While the 33-year-old said he would “definitely” want to return to play for Buffalo next season, the pending free-agent’s future with the Bills remains unknown. In the meantime, the slot receiver hit continues to defend his stance on the vaccine and complain about its restrictions.

Beasley tweeted on February 15, “Y’all I was trying to take my family to the beaches resort in Turks & Caicos but apparently it’s required to be vaccinated. Y’all still out here doing this?? I thought we were done… lol.”