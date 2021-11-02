Bills Trade Rumors: Falcons’ All-Pro Dual Threat RB Can Boost Offense

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are one of the most stacked teams in the NFL, however, there’s always room for improvement. And this season, it’s no secret that the Bills’ ethos is basically Super Bowl or bust.

As it stands, the Bills have an extremely well-rounded roster and solid depth at most positions. But recent struggles, most notably, an incredibly rough first half against the Miami Dolphins (1-7), left the door open for general manager Brandon Beane to beef up their offense.

With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 2 at 4 p.m. ET, the clock is ticking for the Bills to make a move. On Monday, Spectrum News 1 reporter Jon Scott suggested the Bills take a look at Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson.

“Truth be told, I don’t think the Bills need to address RB, but Patterson is much more than an RB,” Scott wrote. “The former WR is very proficient both carrying and catching the football.”

After a slow start, the “Flash” averaged just 22.75 snaps per game over the Falcons’ first four tilts, Patterson is having one of the best campaigns of his career. Prior to Week 8, Patterson rushed for 268 yards and two touchdowns, catching 32 passes for 333 yards and 5 touchdowns.

While Atlanta lost 19-13 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Patterson caught all five of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. In addition to being a reliable running back, Patterson could also fill in as a kick-returner should Bills’ Isaiah Mckenzie gets reinjured.

The Bills Have the Cap Space to Cover Patterson’s Salary

The Bills have “just a shade over $4 million in salary cap space available,” as reported by The Buffalo News.

Patterson, a four-time All-Pro kick returner, carries a $3 million cap hit and will become a free agent once the season ends. Therefore, the Bills wouldn’t have to trade away any players to stay under the cap if they were to make a move for Patterson. In exchange, Buffalo could trade up one or two of their nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scott surmised on the Falcons dual-threat, “While his special teams prowess might not be necessary as Isaiah McKenzie’s 4th in the NFL at 25.5 YPR, the diverse skillset of Patterson could add just another layer to this Bills offense.”

The Falcons (3-4) are in dead last in the NFC South and could trade Patterson to rebuild for next season.

Can Zack Moss or Devin Singletary Carry the Bills’ Running Game?

Whether or not the Bills look to Patterson stems from the question of whether or not head coach Sean McDermott believes Zack Moss and Devin Singletary can carry the backfield.

The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski surmised on November 1, Singletary got off to a good start to the season but has cooled considerably. He’s failed to top 30 rushing yards in any of the last three games.”

“Moss, meanwhile, is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and is coming off an eight-carry, 19-yard game against the Dolphins. The Bills are never going to be a run-first team, but there will be moments where some semblance of a rushing attack is needed.”

