Cowboys Named Likely Destination for Bills’ Pro Bowl LB

The Buffalo Bills will face a number of key personnel decisions in the coming months, but the biggest question could be what they do with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Pro Bowler is set to head to free agency and could command more than the cash-tight Bills can afford. With contracts for quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller set to take big jumps in the coming season, the Bills may not have the money to compete with other suitors.

One insider believes Edmunds could end up heading to the NFC East, helping shore up a bottom-tier run defense for an otherwise talent-heavy playoff team.

Tremaine Edmunds Could Jump to Dallas

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox previewed some of the offseason priorities for the Dallas Cowboys, noting that they may look to free agency to address one of their biggest defensive needs. Knox pegged Edmunds as a good fit for Dallas if the price is right.

“Expect the Cowboys to also try addressing their 22nd-ranked run defense,” Knox wrote. “Bringing back [linebacker Leighton] Vander Esch would be logical, but targeting a top-tier linebacker like Tremaine Edmunds or Lavonte David would make a ton of sense if the Cowboys can create the cap space.”

The Cowboys could have some competition for Edmunds. The 24-year-old topped 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills, and in the last season added one sack and one interception. He is seen as one of the top available free agents on the defensive side of the ball, with a number of teams expected to be interested.

Pro Football Focus identified the Houston Texans as the “best fit” for Edmunds, noting that their linebacking corps was rated as the worst in the league overall and worst in coverage. The analysis outlet predicted that Edmunds could help boost the entire linebacking corps in Houston.

“[Texans linebacker] Christian Kirksey is under contract for another season, but the team would surely benefit from not having to rely on the nine-year vet for another 1,100-plus snaps in 2023,” the outlet noted. “Christian Harris, a 2022 third-rounder, will also benefit from playing behind a player like Edmunds after posting a league-worst 28.3 overall grade on 711 defensive snaps.”

Bills Need to Get ‘Creative’ in Free Agency

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already tempered expectations for the team’s offseason, John Wawrow of The Associated Press noted. While the NFL has not yet released the projected cap for the upcoming season, Beane said he expects the Bills to be over it as they already have more than $240 million on the books for current salaries.

When asked how the team might be able to keep key players like Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, he had no answer.

“I got no idea,” Beane said when asked about Edmunds and Poyer. “Would love to keep them all, and we’ll do our best.”

Beane said it will be a challenge just for the team to retain their current players, let alone make any splashy new acquisitions.

“We’re going to have to be creative,” Beane said.

Tremaine Edmunds on his future with the #Bills: "Hopefully I'm here, I love it here, I love the brothers that I've created since I've been here, the coaching staff, the community has welcomed me so hopefully things will turn out to be in my favor as far as being here." pic.twitter.com/Gw5HprpQ8X — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 23, 2023

For his part, Edmunds said he hopes to be able to return to the Bills next season, saying he appreciates his teammates and the support of the community.