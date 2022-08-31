4 Former Bills Players Immediately Claimed on Waivers After Release

The Buffalo Bills have such a talented roster heading into the 2022 NFL season that the players failing to make the 53-man roster are immediately becoming the hottest commodities on the waiver wire. One day after the Bills made their final round of cuts, four recently released players were quickly snatched up by other teams.

In news that will surprise no one, the New York Giants claimed yet another promising young Bills player, 24-year-old cornerback Nick McCloud. The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive player when undrafted out of Notre Dame before first signing with Buffalo in 2021. A special mix of size and speed, he ran a 3.46 40-yard dash while showing off a 34-inch vertical leap during his pro day. After he failed to make the active roster last season, the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their active roster.

#Bills CB Nick McCloud shows an update of the 6 stitches he received during yesterdays game. pic.twitter.com/VLMXwzoUVk — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 21, 2022

However, McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad following the team’s embarrassing 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November. While he was elevated to the active roster for the Bills’ AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCloud ultimately didn’t suit up.

While McCloud typically plays cornerback, he’s been moonlighted as a safety during practices this summer, which gives the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll some versatility with their new player. While not a recent cut of the Bills, the Giants also picked up on Buffalo’s former seventh-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, Jack Anderson, on Wednesday.

The other three players who instantly found a new home in the NFL include defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, who was picked up by the Chicago Bears, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, who is heading to the Indianapolis Colts, and offensive lineman Tanner Owen, who will be taking his talents to the New Orleans Saints.

16 Recently Cut Players Will Be Added to the Bills Practice Squad

Teams will fill out practice squads starting today. Here's how it works this season… – 16 players.

– Up to 10 players with 2 or less accrued seasons.

– Up to 6 veterans (no limit how many years in league)

– Practice squad player may be elevated for gameday a max of 3 times. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2022

For those surprised that recently cut players such as running back Raheem Blackshear were scooped up by another franchise on Wednesday, it was later revealed that he was signing with the Bills practice squad, as first reported by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

🏈What would you have done differently with the #Bills 53-man roster and why?🏈🤔 ➡️Tweet or Call us up and we'll discuss with you on the air! 1-888-550-2550 or 716-803-0550. #BillsMafia @MSGNetworks/@WGR550/@TheFanRochester pic.twitter.com/OxxyYDNaRR — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) August 31, 2022

In addition to Blackseaher, others player who’ve been announced as returning the practice squad, defensive tackled C.J. Brewer, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, defensive end Mike Love, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.

Other players expected to join Brewer include backup quarterback Matt Barkley and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

The Bills Still Need a Punter

While the Bills’ 53-man roster is technically set, with Marquez Stevenson expected to start the season on injured reserve, that leaves one final roster spot open for the team to find punter Matt Araiza‘s replacement.

Araiza, a.k.a. “The Punt God,” was accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus Halloween party on October, 17 2021, details of which were made public after the Los Angeles Times published the bombshell article last week. While Araiza, 22, still traveled with the team to their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, on Saturday evening, Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced he was no longer a member of the Bills team.

🔹 Most accomplished punter in team history

🔹 One of franchise's longest-tenured players (No player has more games in #Titans era)

🔹 Franchise records in every major punting category

🔹 Three consecutive Pro Bowls

🔹 First-team AP All-Pro Thank you, @brettkern6! #MVPunter pic.twitter.com/RLIu7rgveU — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 31, 2022

Since then, the Bills have been holding tryouts for a new punter. While recently cut Titans’ Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern was considered an option, “his father, Cal, was just on @wlvl’s morning show. He said Brett is NOT signing with @BuffaloBills. Titans are encouraging Brett, whom they cut, to stay on the ready in the event their rookie doesn’t cut it. Plus, Brett likes the family life he now has in Tennessee,” as tweeted by a show’s listener.

Another punter, former Denver Broncos veteran Sam Martin, visited Buffalo on Wednesday, per NFL Draft Diamonds.

