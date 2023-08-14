Rumored Bills FA Target Dalvin Cook Makes Final Call on Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills were once seen as frontrunners to land Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook after his exit from the Minnesota Vikings.

It turns out that the Bills will still see Cook in Week 1, just on the opposing sidelines.

The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets for up to $8.6 million, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on August 14. Cook will now join quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a rebuilt offense in New York, with the Bills getting the chance to face off against Cook in the season-opening Monday Night Football game.

Dalvin Cook Once Seen as Top Target for Bills

While the Bills were once seen as a frontrunner for Cook, there was little doubt in recent week that the former Vikings running back would end up in New York. Cook visited the Jets on July 28, and said in an appearance on Good Morning Football that he would likely be signing there.

Cook said at the time that he liked the idea of joining Rodgers in New York.

“Like you said, A-Rod. It’s a unique situation because I think they’re building something special over there,” Cook said on July 28, via NFL.com. “When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from. A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That’s what I’m looking to do.” There had been some hints of mutual interest between Cook and the Bills. A June 1 report from Outkick’s Armando Salguero suggested that Cook was intrigued by the idea of playing with his younger brother, Bills running back James Cook, or going to his hometown team.

“Cook is from Miami,” Salguero wrote. “[He] has made it known through sources he’d like to play either for the Dolphins or with his brother James Cook on the Bills. And the Vikings have let it known Cook probably isn’t in their future.”

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/SU95TqaQL4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Cook was not the only major offensive weapon to choose a team other than Buffalo this offseason. The Bills were also rumored to be a top suitor for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who ultimately signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Changes in Buffalo’s Backfield

The Bills made a number of changes to their backfield in the past year, trading former third-round pick Zack Moss at last season’s trade deadline and letting top rusher Devin Singletary leave in free agency. The Bills also lost versatile running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines to a season-ending injury just before the start of training camp.

James Cook, who saw his share of carries increase over the course of his rookie season in 2022, is expected to take over as lead back for the Bills next season. The Bills also brought on veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, who add a size and power element that had been missing form their backfield in recent seasons.