4x Pro-Bowl Running Back Interested in Joining Bills: Report

The Buffalo Bills have added some size and versatility to their backfield this offseason, but could still have one more big addition coming.

Insiders have pegged the Bills as a potential landing spot for four-time Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook, who appears to be headed for a split from the Minnesota Vikings. His brother, James Cook, is likely headed to a bigger role in Buffalo next season after the departure of former lead back Devin Singletary in free agency, and a new report claims that the elder Cook has an interest in joining his younger brother.

Dalvin Cook Wants to Play in Buffalo

A June 1 report from Outkick’s Armando Salguero noted that Dalvin Cook has his eye on either the Bills or their divisional rival once he leaves Minnesota.

“Cook is from Miami,” “[He] has made it known through sources he’d like to play either for the Dolphins or with his brother James Cook on the Bills. And the Vikings have let it known Cook probably isn’t in their future.”

Let them Cook? Dalvin Cook reportedly wants to join his brother James on the #Bills or their AFC East rival if released by the #Vikings. https://t.co/hVvsBcZZiI #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) June 1, 2023

Cook had a strong season in 2022, rushing for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns and adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

NBC Sports analyst Matthew Berry also predicted that Cook would join the Bills, predicting that the team would pick him up sometime before the start of next season.

“I think Dalvin Cook is not a member of the Minnesota Vikings [next season],” Berry said, noting how the Vikings already took Cook’s image out of their Twitter banner and replaced him with Alexander Mattison. “I think Dalvin Cook leaves the Vikings, and bold prediction as to where he goes–I think he plays with his brother, James, in Buffalo.”

The Bills have already added some size to their backfield, picking up former New England Patriots back Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. They also signed a potential return specialist in wide receiver Deonte Harty, which could free up running back Nyheim Hines to take on a bigger role in the rushing game.

The team has also hinted that their running backs would take on an enhanced role in the coming year, with both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott saying they wanted quarterback Josh Allen to ease up on his rushing attempts.

But the Bills are also tight against the salary cap, and would likely need to do some contract maneuvering in order to find space for Cook.

Dalvin Cook’s Future Remains Uncertain

Cook’s future with the Vikings has remained in doubt. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on May 14 that Minnesota “want to do right” by their star running back and was prepared to trade or release him.

“They want him to go to a place where he can play and be happy, whether that’s via trade or eventual release or even staying in Minnesota,” Fowler reported. “But that’s sort of the thing they’ve been sorting through. I believe the Vikings have been willing to listen to trade offers.”

But there are still conflicting reports about Cook’s future. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on May 26 that Cook may be having a “change of heart” and considering taking a pay cut to stay with the Vikings.