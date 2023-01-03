Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Major Health Update From Hospital: Report

The sports world is waiting with bated breath for any update on the Buffalo Bills‘ safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed due to cardiac arrest during the team’s primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While Hamlin remained in critical condition as of January 3, his uncle, Dorrian Glen revealed some positive news to several reporters on Tuesday evening.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown tweeted just before 7 p.m. ET, “Just talked with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better. Family is doing well. ‘He’s still up there fighting.'”

WIVB Sports director Josh Reed offered more insight into the 24-year-old’s current health status. “Just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%,” which is a major improvement. “Says the family is hanging in there. He thanked Bills fans, and Bengals fans and asked for continued prayers.”

The second-year Bills safety is receiving continued care from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was transported via ambulance from Paycor Stadium on Monday evening. ESPN‘s Coley Harvey tweeted, “Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice. Once on the field at Paycor Stadium, once after he arrived at the hospital. There is a concern of lung damage, Glenn said.”

Syrcacuse.com‘s Matt Parrino tweeted, “Glenn said outpouring of love from world has been so touching. A lot of people don’t see how much they’re loved when they’re alive. To see that he (has) chance to eventually recover & see all the love he’s gotten… it’s gonna mean a lot to him.”

“Hamlin’s uncle said the support from the #Bills and others in the hospital has been amazing,” Brown continued. “People he doesn’t even know are buying stuff for the family. ‘We haven’t had to pay for food yet.'”

Details Emerged From Inside the Bills-Bengals Locker Following Hamlin’s Collapse

The scene in Cincinnati while Hamlin received emergency medical treatment on the field following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter was traumatic. While Hamlin stood up and took a few shaky steps after the hit, he then collapsed to the ground.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the entire Bills roster were visibly emotional as the team created a prayer circle around Hamlin. The Pittsburgh alum left the field via ambulance at approximately 9:10 p.m. ET, and reached UC Medical Center at around 9:25 p.m. ET, per The Athletic.

The game was officially postponed until 10:01 p.m. ET, and on Tuesday afternoon, details of what was happening inside the respective team’s locker rooms emerged. The Athletic‘s Mike DeFabo tweeted, “Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, who played with Damar Hamlin at Central Catholic and Pitt, said that when Cincy was updated on Hamlin’s status, Joe Burrow was the first one to speak up and ask if the team could visit the Bills locker room to express their support/ concern.”

Adomitis said of Hamlin, “Even though he was a dude who had 8 billion offers coming out of high school and I was just fighting to get on the field, he always treated me with respect… No matter what your role on the team was, he treated you with the same dignity… He was a pro before he was actually a pro. That was one of the reasons why he was one of our team captains at Pitt… If there’s anyone that’s capable of pulling through and coming out the other side, alright, it’s him.”

As for the Bills side, Bally Sports reporter Michael Silver received some details from Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney, who was not active for Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup, but was present on the sidelines. “It was shock for awhile on the field, and then when they told us to go in everybody had their own way of looking at it,” Sweeney told Siler. “Josh and the captains (led a discussion). It would have had to have been a unanimous thing for us to go back out, and it definitely wasn’t gonna be (that mindset) for most people.”

The Bills provided their first official update on Hamlin’s status at 1:48 a.m. Eastern time on January 3. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”