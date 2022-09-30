Bills CB’s Plan to Return 2 Weeks After Violent Neck Injury Stirs Concern

Less than two weeks after getting hospitalized for a horrific blow to the head, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson told reporters that “the plan” is for him to play when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 2.

Jackson suffered a scary neck injury due to an inadvertent hit from teammate Tremaine Edmunds while playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

Thankfully, it was revealed that the 25-year-old cornerback, who secured a spot in the starting lineup after Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White hit IR last season, avoided any major injury to his neck and spinal cord. Jackson, while wearing a red non-contact jersey, was able to return to practice just nine days later, and on Friday, September 30, that red jersey was gone.

Very encouraging sight during Fast Friday #Bills practice. Dane Jackson out of the red non-contact jersey. Sean McDermott said earlier that his status for Sunday still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/pB8AkLOadM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 30, 2022

While it’s fantastic news that Jackson feels ready to get back out there, after watching Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on a stretcher just four days after suffering a much-disputed “back injury” against the Bills in Week 3 — fans are on high alert.

After learning of Jackson’s intent to play,” Oh wow, after the Tua situation idk if I want him out there yet,” one Bills fan tweeted, while another person wrote, “Good news!!! But I would much rather him sit. Just 2 be safe. Go bills.”

"I'm out here practicing so I plan on playing." – #Bills CB Dane Jackson pic.twitter.com/GtBdEjyuIn — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 30, 2022

One fan balked on Twitter, “No way I’m playing him. Concussion or no concussion. It’s not worth the risk,” while another person commented, “As long as there’s nothing lingering, I don’t see why not… but still spooky. Maybe limited reps.”

According to Friday’s injury report, Jackson is still listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game, and it’s not clear if he’ll be active against the Ravens. During his weekly appearance on WGR 550, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he’s taking a more wait-and-see approach.

“We’ll take another look at him today and obviously want to be cautious with his situation and obviously what he went through there,” McDermott said of Jackson, as reported by New York Upstate‘s Matt Parrino. “I think he’s moving in a good direction.”

Jackson Said It was ‘Scary in the Hospital Not Being Able to Move’

After watching Jackson go down on September 19, it wasn’t initially clear how or if he’d be able to recover. While McDermott would normally be in a chipper mood following such a dominating 41-7 win over a rival team, he was visibly somber. McDermott said during the postgame press conference, “You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance,” he said. “That’s a real moment. Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Jackson later recalled ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg on September 28, “It was scary in the hospital not being able to move or anything like that not knowing… really the unknown was the most scary part. Once I knew everything was good then I kind of relaxed.”

“I was just really worried about my future at that point,” Jackson said of waiting to learn his diagnosis. “I wasn’t worried about anything football related. I was worried about my son at home, my mom, I know everybody was crying. My girl was right next to me, so it was an emotional roller coaster, really.”

Overall, Jackson is thrilled to be back and healthy in general. “I mean, I’m here. I’m alive. I’m standing,” Jackson noted, per Bills Wire. “Everybody’s seen the hit. They know it could’ve been a lot worse. Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing. I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

Jackson Didn’t Enjoy Being Sidelined

Being able to return to practice this past week felt healing for the Pittsburgh alum. “It meant a lot to be back out there with the guys, get moving around,” Jackson said on Wednesday. “It felt like I’d been out for like a month or something. So it felt good being back out there.”

Jackson was one of several injured defensive starter unable to play against the Dolphins in Week 3, and things remain incredibly thin at cornerback heading into Week 4. While Whit has yet to be active from the PUP list, breakout rookie cornerback Christian Benford has a fractured hand and will be out several weeks and while the Bills attempted to add insurance by signing three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes on Tuesday, he’s already out with a hamstring injury.

Jackson made it clear that watching from the sidelines was not easy for him. “For me it was just like, dang, I want to be out there,” he said. “It was tough because like I said everything checked out structurally so in my mind I want to play. But my body says, ‘You’re sore, sit down.’ So, it’s kind of tough for me just being in that position.”