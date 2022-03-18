Bills: Newly-Signed DT’s Expletive Message to QB Josh Allen Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a powerful restructure heading into the 2022 NFL season and one of the biggest reasons the franchise has been able to snag such talented, veteran players in free agency is the allure of working alongside superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

After defensive tackle DaQuan Jones signed his two-year, $14 million contract with Buffalo on Thursday, March 17, he threw on his new Bills hat and sent a direct, brief message straight to the team’s starter.

“Josh f****** Allen, I’m here baby!” Jones says to the camera with a huge smile on his face. After the video was posted on Twitter, it quickly racked up over 100,000 views.

Jones was far from the only newly-signed player to give Allen a shoutout. Tight end O.J. Howard, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Bills, recalled the exact moment he became a huge fan of Allen.

“OJ Howard says he saw Josh Allen limping in TB game last season and he thought he was done,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino tweeted. “Then he went down the field and threw a TD pass and almost completed comeback in Bucs. Howard said he became a fan that day of Allen and Bills offense.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who returns to Buffalo after spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, called Allen “the best quarterback in the league.”

Overall, it appears all these newly-inked Bills players are hyped to be a part of the franchise because they not only full-heartedly believe this team is going to win Super Bowl 57, but they also are confident Allen is the man that will lead them all to victory.

Newly-signed defensive tackle Tim Settle said of Allen: “I know what he’s capable of doing…he’s a winner…he’s gonna get it done.”

Von Miller Said Allen Is a ‘Creatue’ & Makes His Players Feel Like ‘Superheroes’

Eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller wasn’t shy about crediting Josh Allen as being one of the main reasons he chose to leave the Los Angeles Rams and sign with Buffalo. “Josh Allen came to Buffalo and became a creature,” Miller said on Thursday, March 17. “He’s a superstar quarterback. And he’s one of the biggest reasons why I came here.”

"One of the biggest reasons I came here is Josh Allen

According to Miller, it’s not just Allen’s talent, but his leadership skills. “Josh Allen is a creature. He’s a beast. He makes every throw on the football field. He’s big and strong. The aspect that I love about [Allen] the most is his ability to get guys to play at an ability they wouldn’t normally play at… It’s Josh Allen’s ability to make these guys feel like superheroes and I was a fan of that for sure.”

Buffalo Becoming a Hot-Spot Destination Comes as No Surprise

For anyone who closely watched the Bills’ performance last season, Buffalo becoming one of the most sought-after teams to sign with comes as no surprise. ESPN’s NFL analyst Greg Cosell predicted this exact scenario before free agency started:

One could argue that Josh’s performance in the divisional playoff game was just unbelievable. People and players understand that this is a quarterback league for the most part and if you don’t have that guy, then too many other things have to go exactly right during the course of the season. Whereas if you have that guy, he can, in any given week or in any given stretch, compensate for and camouflage for any other concerns throughout your team.

USA Today Touchdown Wire writer Mark Schofield added, “Whether it’s young players that want that first shot at a ring or veterans that want that last shot at a ring, a quarterback like Josh Allen is the ultimate draw for talented free agents who want that opportunity.”

