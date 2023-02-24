Former Bills QB’s New Job With Broncos Causes a Stir on Twitter

When Brian Daboll left the Buffalo Bills to become the head coach of the New York Giants last year, he took a slew of players with him, including third-string quarterback Davis Webb. Buffalo had offered the UC Berkley alum the chance to take on the role of quarterbacks coach after Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator, but he declined. Webb still wanted to play football.

Flash forward a year, and the 28-year-old is now ready to hang up his cleats and become a coach, but not with the Bills. On Thursday, February 23, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter broke the news that Webb was being hired as the Denver Broncos’ new quarterbacks coach.

While fans and analysts were excited to see him get the opportunity to work under the team’s new head coach, Sean Payton, the fact that Webb is six years young than Broncos’ starting quarterback Russell Wilson, 34, garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

One person tweeted, “This is comical. He might actually suite up mid season,” while former Bills lineman turned NFL analyst Leger Douzable asked, “What is Sean Payton doing? So much to decipher here.”

Several current and retired NFL players couldn’t help but feel jealous that Webb was getting such a plum job. Former NFL safety Darius Butler tweeted, Must be nice!” while cornerback Chris Harris, who helped the Broncos with Super Bowl 50, wrote, “😂😂 I better be a hired D coordinator once i’m done that boy got on fast.”

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark tweeted, “Webb must be a fricking back up quarterbacking Genius! Dude walks off the field from being a very bad back up to coaching Russell Wilson. Um.. ok.” After receiving some backlash for his comment, “I was a 13 year pro, 11 year starter, Super Bowl Champion, and pro bowler. Not a 28 year old career back up,” Clark replied. “It’s just very interesting and I’m wondering what it is about him in particular that has ignited this interest.”

Other people couldn’t help but comment that Webb has his work cut out after Wilson, the Broncos’ $245 million starter, had one of the worst seasons of his career, leading Denver to a 5-12 record. While the exact schedule for the 2023 NFL season has not yet been released, the Bills are slated to face the Broncos at home in Orchard Park.

Webb Needed to Fulfill His Dream of Throwing His First Pass in the NFL Before Becoming a Coach

Good luck Davis Webb pic.twitter.com/909ZU24f3b — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 23, 2023



Webb said last year he followed Daboll to the Giants in hopes of throwing his first-ever career pass in the NFL. He discussed talked things over with his girlfriend, noting that if “there’s still an opportunity maybe down that road… to be on the 53-man roster, and have a chance to play in an NFL game, that’s a dream of mine and I would love to accomplish that.”

At age 27, Webb signed a one-year, 1.035 million deal with the Giants, and after six seasons in the NFL, his dream finally came true. While Webb was once considered the heir to Eli Manning in New York, the Giants’ former third-round pick from the 2017 NFL draft got his first-ever start in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, where he completed 23-of-20 passes for 168 yards and impressively pushed through a defender to score a rushing touchdown.

During his final season with the Bills, Webb was twice elevated to the active roster while the team’s regular backup quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, was in health and safety protocols. On November 14, 2021, Webb took the field for a regular-season game for the first time, taking four snaps in the closing minutes of the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the Jets. He knelt for the game’s final two plays, for a career rushing total of minus-3 yards.

Daboll Praised Webb for His Work with Bills QB Josh Allen

One person who’s not surprised by Webb’s huge opportunity is the NFL’s 2022 Coach of the Year award winner, Daboll. Last year, he praised Webb as a mentor, calling him “the best teammate I’ve ever seen,” per NJ.com.

“He’s unbelievable with his teammates in terms of off the field, studying,” Daboll said. “He would meet with Josh (Allen) every Friday night and go through our call sheet and organize it. (He’s a) great sounding board and a really good competitor.”

Being the son of a high school football coach, jumping into that role seemed like a natural progression for Webb. He told Syrcase.com that unlike most players, he loves being at the facility all day and night.

“Coaches are up there game planning. I try to sneak up there and steal any minutes I can get with them,” Webb said. “Stop by and give Shea (Tierney) a little mental break and hang with him a little bit.”

Now, that he’s joining Broncos’ staff, Bills Mafia appears happy for Webb. One fan tweeted, “Broncos country….from #BillsMafia, this guy is awesome. He will be a fantastic coach. He is owed a lot for joshs progression. He loves breaking down film and being with the guys. Coach Payton has done a hell of a job getting him.”