Bills TE Dawson Knox’s Little Brother Suddenly Dies at Age 22

The Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott started off his press conference on Thursday, August 18 by sending his condolences to Dawson Knox and his family members following the sudden death of the tight end’s younger brother, Luke Knox. He was 22.

McDermott told reporters, “We’re right there with him and his family. It’s just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and it’s unfortunate.”

Luke’s cause of death was not immediately clear. The Associated Press reported, “Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

Luke appeared to be following in his big brother’s footsteps, who started out his college career as a tight end at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre sent a moving message on Twitter following Luke’s death. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident,” MacIntyre continued. “Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

Originally from Brentwood, Tennessee, Luke, mostly played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, Knox’s alma mater, where he appeared in 23 games and recorded 11 tackles, one fumble recovered, and two passes deflected in four seasons.

Last year, Luke switched to tight end but also played as a linebacker on FIU’s roster. FIU Athletics said in a statement, “We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

Luke was also his brother’s biggest fan. After Knox got drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he wrote on Instagram, “One of the proudest moments in the life of a younger brother. So dang proud of you bro. Time to go get what’s yours!! Love you 🙏 #BILLSMAFIA.”

Luke’s Last Instagram Post Before His Death

Before his death, Luke’s final post on Instagram was shared on July 5. He shared a series of photos from Miami, Florida and wrote, “Live in Miami andddd play some ball?! Yaa we’ll take that. Thank you Lord for blessing me. You always know what’s best! Month one down in Miami. (Pretty much fluent in Spanish now).”

Luke also regularly shared photos on social media with his 25-year-old big brother. In March 2020, he posted a picture of the two and wrote, “One of us definitely threw up during this quarantine workout 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

Tributes Filled Twitter Following the News of Luke’s Death

Twitter filled with heartfelt messages immediately after the news of Luke’s death broke. FIU Athletic’s director Scott Carr tweeted, “This is a devastating day for our department, especially for our players and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with Luke’s family and friends, and he will always be a part of the Panther Family. This really hurts.”

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community. pic.twitter.com/uknceYCvse — Brentwood Academy (@baeagles) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox, FIU LB and brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, has passed away at the age of 22. RIP. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/vKf6zHZPVr — theScore (@theScore) August 18, 2022

Former Ole Miss linebackers coach Tyrone Nix tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luke Knox My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family in which he thought the world of. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Once a Rebels always a Rebel. #LandShark family for LIFE.”

