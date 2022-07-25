Bills’ Tight End Raises Eyebrows With New $1 Million Purchase

The Buffalo Bills kicked off training camp with several key players heading into the final year of the contract who’ve yet to receive an extension, including tight end Dawson Knox.

While the 25-year-old had a breakout season last year, he was on the field for 93.6% of the team’s offensive snaps and caught 49 receptions for 587 yards with nine touchdowns, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia says the team needs to see more before offering him a massive pay raise.

“There is some risk that Knox could be a one-year wonder, so they might choose to see how he begins training camp and the regular season rather than racing to sign him right now,” Buscaglia wrote.

However, the Bills’ former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft didn’t wait to ink a new deal before putting down permanent roots in Buffalo. The Ole Miss alum plunked down $995,000 for a three-bedroom house at 3350 Angle Road in Orchard Park, per Bizjournals.com, just a 10-minute drive from Highmark stadium — a bold move for someone who doesn’t have a guarantee they’ll be part of the team next season.

On the flip side, the fact that Knox purchased the home in the first place could be a hint that he’s confident an extension is just around the corner.

Knox’s new house looks gorgeous based on the photos shared by WGNA.com. In addition to nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, the property sits on six acres of land with a saltwater gunite pool in the backyard and a heart-shaped pond in the front yard. A separate three-car garage with an upstairs living space sits next to the main house, and there are two statues of buffaloes, natch, near the driveway.

Knox Said He Told the Bills That He Wants to Stay

On Day 2 of training camp at St. John Fisher College, Knox commented on his contract situation, noting how he recently purchased a new home in Western New York, as tweeted by WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio on Monday, July 25. Knox said “first and foremost I want to be here” and mentioned that he’s communicated with the team that he’d like to remain in Buffalo.

Knox’s base salary for the 2022 NFL season is $2.5 million, and if the Bills don’t sign him to an extension, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. According to Spotrac.com, he’s projected to earn a four-year, $50 million extension, which would bump his annual base salary to an average of $12.4 million.

Last month, Knox first broke his silence on contract negotiations. “I don’t think it’s any different than any other year,” Knox said, as reported by WKBW’s Adam Unger. “You start thinking about stuff like that, it’s just gonna distract you from how you’re playing on the field, so it’s just same old year, same old thing.”

It sounds like the 6-foot-4 receiver is letting his agent, Rep 1 Sports Chase Callahan, take care of the business side, while he stays concentrated on upgrading his game.

The Bills Can’t Keep Every Player Due for an Extension

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions to make when it comes to deciding which players he’ll keep following the 2022 NFL season, especially since quarterback Josh Allen’s salary comes with a $39.7 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac.com, Stefon Diggs’ new extension comes with an approximately $20.3 million hit, and Von Miller’s deal depletes another $18.7 million.

In addition to Knox, Jordan Poyer, Devin Singletary, and Tremaine Edmunds are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

Back on April 22, Beane discussed the difficult situation of having so many worth players due for an extension at the same time, as reported by The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia:

Yeah, I mean, it’s hard. There’s other guys here that want to be paid, too… I want to pay ’em all — the ones that deserve it and have earned it. There’s other guys here that I feel have earned it as well, and want to do it. There’s guys that have left here since I’ve been here that I’ve wanted to pay, or our organization has wanted to pay, but you can’t pay them all, to the point of your question. And that’s hard because I’m a people person. I love these guys and love ’em to death, but I also have a job to do and have rules to follow. From a cap standpoint and cash. Unfortunately, you have to say goodbye to some.

