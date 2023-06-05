Bills GM Comments on DeAndre Hopkins’ Contract Negotiations

Over the past few months, superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has dropped several hints that he’d like to join the Buffalo Bills, and following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, interested teams can sign him without the heavy financial baggage that came with his former contract.

When asked about the possibility of signing Hopkins two months ago, Bills general manager Brandon Beane poured cold water on the rumored reports. Beane said he couldn’t go deeper into the topic since Hopkins “is on another team” — an understandable approach to avoid a possible tampering penalty.

But now that the five-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, Beane appeared much more comfortable discussing the possibility of adding Hopkins. During a June 5 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Beane was asked about the receiver’s expected high price tag.

“It would definitely have to fit with how we would restructure the salary and all that, so never ruling it out,” Beane said. “I know he’s a good player and he’ll likely demand a decent contract.”

“So you guys are negotiating right now?’ McAfee asks. Beane responds with a laugh, “That’s as far as I’m going!”

As for Hopkins, he may have to choose between a big payday or joining a team with a real shot at the Super Bowl. Per Bleacher Report, Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter last month that OBJ’s one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens made Hopkins rethink his stance on what he’s owed.

“This issue really is money… If you’re Hopkins, you’re saying: ‘Hey, I’m more qualified, I’ve done a little more than Beckham. I can’t take less than that, take a huge pay cut to go to a contender.’ But you still have Buffalo, Kansas City, teams who could be looking for a receiver.”

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer wrote on Monday that he’d be “stunned” if Hopkins received that kind of money, even after hiring Klutch’s Kelton Crenshaw as his agent.

“Part of Crenshaw’s job will be giving Hopkins the hard truth about his market, and that where it sits now is about more than just who he’s been as a player—his age, injury/practice history and the time of year it is are all big factors, too. Had Hopkins accepted those truths earlier, my guess is he would probably be on the Chiefs or Bills roster now.”

Brandon Beane Said ‘We’re All About People That Want to Come to Buffalo

DeAndre Hopkins was asked on @IAMATHLETEpod which QBs he'd love to have throwing him the ball. #Bills QB Josh Allen was quickly his first answer. Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert rounded out his top-5.pic.twitter.com/gtepzf9JD4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023



Earlier on the show, Beane addressed Hopkins’ desire to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen and to join a franchise “stable management upstairs.”

Beane said, “We’re all about people that want to come to Buffalo, especially if they fit, obviously DeAndre is a heck of a talent,” mentioning the epic “Hail Murray” catch he made against Buffalo a few years ago.

One person who’s likely urging Beane to get Hopkins in a Bills jersey is superstar edge rusher Von Miller, who told reporters in April, “Hop says he wants to be a Buffalo Bill. I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis. How could we lose with those guys?”

Bills veteran Shaq Lawson is also pulling for the fellow Clemson alum to land with the Bills, while Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins tweeted on May 26, “@DeAndreHopkins there is a spot right next to me in the locker room #YouAlreadyShnow see u soon 😊.”

Can the Bills Afford to Sign DeAndre Hopkins?

SB Nation‘s Matt Byham suggested the Bills could restructure the contracts of Dawkins and Tre’Davious White to create room for Hopkins, or “extend players such as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Micah Hyde, and nickel corner Taron Johnson,” but it’s not clear if Buffalo is willing to move that much money around for a receiver turning 31″ on June 6.

The Bills made the surprise move to extend defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a four-year, $68 million deal on June 4, which is expected to clear several millions of dollars of cap space for the 2023 NFL season. Before extending Oliver, the Bills had under $1.5 million in cap space, per OvertheCap.com.

However, the Bills continued to beef up their defense on Monday, signing former Los Angeles Rams standout edge rusher Leonard Floyd. The details of Floyd’s one-year contract have not yet been revealed, so it’s unclear exactly how much money the Bills have left to spend this offseason.