Dolphins DT Under Fire for Video of Questionable Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is taking some heat after a viral video appears to show a dicey incident with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Video showed the two tangling late in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s win on January 7. The two have a history of heated incidents, including a fine against Wilkins for a low blow on Allen during a 2022 game.

Some fans and insiders — including a popular former Bills player — believe a newly emerged video from Buffalo’s win over the Dolphins on January 7 is evidence of yet another questionable hit by Wilkins.

Bills Legend Calls Out Christian Wilkins

The video from Sunday’s game showed Allen being tackled with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Bills holding a 21-14 lead. The clip showed Allen falling into a pile of bodies, and getting up quickly to give Wilkins a shove.

This is so weird to me that this is his thing. Literally never saw that playing in the league in 9 years but he does it repeatedly… https://t.co/d3nTd2Sa6B — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 9, 2024

Many fans speculated that Wilkins may have landed a dirty hit on Allen in the pile, an infraction that Allen had accused Wilkins of in the past. Former Bills player turned radio analyst Eric Wood weighed in, sharing the clip on X and saying he never encountered anything like that during his playing career.

“This is so weird to me that this is his thing. Literally never saw that playing in the league in 9 years but he does it repeatedly…” Wood wrote of Wilkins.

The video did not clearly show Wilkins touching or grabbing Allen in any way, and neither player spoke about the incident following the game, but many fans still pointed the finger at the Dolphins lineman.

“I know it’d be difficult to enforce, but this should be addressed by the league somehow. Not okay,” one fan wrote on X.

The game was a consequential one, with the Bills clinching their fourth consecutive AFC East title with their win. The Dolphins had held a three-game lead on the division after Week 13, but stumbled down the final stretch as the Bills won their final five games.

Ugly History Between Rival Players

This is not the first time that Wilkins and Allen have clashed on the field. Allen taunted Wilkins following a 2021 win, waving goodbye as the Bills put the finishing touches on the victory.

The two got into it again the following season, with Allen pushing Wilkins’ helmet after the two tangled at the bottom of a pile during a September 25, 2022, game. Allen was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

As the Buffalo News reported, Allen accused Wilking of grabbing him in the groin during the pile-up. Speaking to Kyle Brandt on his weekly podcast, Allen said he should not have lashed out at Wilkins but said he believed the Dolphins lineman crossed the line.

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” Allen said. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things too.”

Allen was wrong in his prediction — while the NFL issued Wilkins a $13,261 fine later that week, the Bills quarterback was not fined.