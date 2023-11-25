Bills $68 Million Starter Sounds Off on Buffalo’s Most ‘Aggravating’ Issue

The Buffalo Bills are back in the playoff hunt after crushing the New York Jets 32-6. However, the margin of error is minimal.

After the win, Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver couldn’t help but express frustration over the deep hole Buffalo has already dug. After entering the season as Super Bowl favorites, the Bills could miss the postseason altogether.

“It ain’t like we’ve been losing by 20,” Oliver told The Athletic. “We’ve been losing by three and five, and that s*** just gets aggravating.”

Next up, Buffalo has a tough road game against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1). A team that just knocked the Kansas City Chiefs out of the No. 1 spot in the AFC by defeating them 21-17.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported, “The Bills are averaging more yards per game than the Eagles and have a plus-104 point differential compared to plus-61 for Philly. But Buffalo has five more giveaways on the season and has lost all of its games by six points or fewer, while the Eagles have found a way to win the close ones.”

While Buffalo’s defense has been crushed with injuries this season, Oliver, who signed a four-year $68 million extension in June, is confident they can get it done.

“We just keep finding a way to push through,” he told reporters earlier this week. As for stopping the Eagles’ famous “tush push,” the 25-year-old says the “best” defense is keeping them from reaching third-and-one in the first place.

Thus far this season, Oliver has recorded six sacks, 23 solo tackles, and one forced fumble.

The Bills are Underdogs Heading Into Week 12

Buffalo isn’t facing a must-win game against the Eagles, but it’s close. The Bills are considered 3-point underdogs against the Eagles.

Yahoo! Sports Frank Schwab wrote, “The Bills have lost five games but they’re still an analytics darling. They’re fifth in DVOA [defense-adjusted value over average], which makes their five losses even more frustrating.” The Eagles rank fifth in DVOA.

“To get the job done by a big margin is, obviously, a step in the right direction,” Oliver said after defeating the Jets. Beating the Eagles, however, would be a massive statement win that could propel Buffalo’s confidence and energy into the playoffs.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Focused on Defeating the Eagles

Josh Allen has a hand cannon:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished against the Jets completing 62.5% of his passes for 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Considering the Jets entered Week 11 ranked third in the league in passing defense, that’s a huge feat.

Allen, who’s struggled with turnovers this season, is looking to keep that momentum going against the Eagles. Speaking to reporters on November 22, “I think it has to,” Allen said.

“We’ve talked a lot internally about how to kind of spark or ignite this team and we feel like we’re in a good spot right now. And obviously, backs are still against the wall. We still gotta go win a lot, a lot more games. But you can’t win the next one, you got to win this one.”

“That’s all our focus is on, is the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 over there. We’re going to do everything we can to put our best foot forward and give ourselves the best opportunity to go win a game.”

While Allen seems to be unstoppable when running the ball himself, he’ll likely look to air it out against Philadelphia. The Eagles have the No. 1 rushing defense, according to Fox Sports, and rank No. 28 against the pass. Philadelphia has allowed 21 touchdown passes this season and an average of 248.1 yards per game.