Bills 3-Time Pro Bowl WR Breaks Silence on NFL Future, Possible Retirement

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff will look drastically different next season, and due to limited cap space, so will the team’s roster of receivers.

Emmanuel Sanders, who turns 35 in March, signed a one-year, $6 million contract last season, and will once again become a free agent this offseason. However, before the Bills decide whether or not they can afford to keep Sanders for the 2022 season, the three-time Pro Bowler must decide if he wants to play in the NFL for another year.

Even though Sanders previously said he’d retire after a decade in the league, as reported by ESPN, the 2022 NFL season would mark his 13th year in the league. After helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, Sanders “kept going” because he wanted another championship ring.

Unfortunately, that goal didn’t come to fruition during his first season in Buffalo, but according to Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Bills have the second-best odds (+700) to win the Super Bowl next year, just behind — you guessed it, the Chiefs (+650).

On February 9, the former third-round pick of the 2010 NFL Draft broke his silence on his future in the NFL. TWSN reporter Marissa Myers tweeted on Wednesday, “Buffalo #Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders on the possibility of coming back says he has a lot to consider in terms of spending time with his family but also says ‘If I do run it back, there’s no place I’d rather do it than in Buffalo.'”

During the 2021 NFL season, Sanders appeared in 14 games, recording 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns. Despite his age, there’s clearly a lot left in the tank. While appearing on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” podcast before the Bills playoff loss to the Chiefs, Sanders told Cowherd that “one of my greatest achievements, it would be incredible to bring a Super Bowl, the first Super Bowl, to this city.”

Sanders’ Wife’s Instagram Tribute to the Bills WR Jumpstarted Retirement Rumors

The SMU alum shares two children, Princeton and Zoie, with wife, Gabby Sanders, the latter of whom shared a moving end-of-season tribute to her husband following the Bills heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Gabby Sanders wrote, “Although you didn’t get to bring a Ring to the team & city who deserved it most this season, you completed year 12 of your career, played in 3 Super Bowls, got a ring, a 3x probowler and just played in your 7th round of playoffs in the NFL. A playoff game that is, arguably, the best the NFL has seen. Still smells, looks and walks off that field a winner to me! Every time! Prada you!! 4L #billsmafia #familyovereverything 💙♥️@emmanuelsanders.”

For many fans, Sanders’ wife’s note sounded like a preamble to a retirement announcement. “This makes me feel like he deff not coming back to buff and he might retire 😢 buff loves you,” one woman commented.

Another fan wrote, “congrats on an amazing career and season. Got robbed at the end. The rules need to change,” to which Gabby Sanders replied, “amen! Armed robbery and assault lol.”

Numerous Other Bills Receivers are Set to Become Free Agents

Sanders isn’t the only receiver who may not return next season. In order to create cap space, the Bills could part ways with Cole Beasley, 33, who’s due $7.6 million in the final year of his contract, which could allow them to keep Isaiah McKenzie (turns 27 in March) and Jake Kumerow (29), both of whom are also set to hit free agency.

Following the Bills exit from the playoffs, SB Nations‘ Matt Warren surmised, “Several key Bills are free agents and/or on the wrong side of 30. This was the best team they’re going to have for a long time with a mix of great young players and veterans, and they blew the multiple chances when they had the game won.”

Regardless of how free agency shakes out, the Bills can rest easy knowing that the team’s No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will be back next year, along with Gabriel Davis, and tight end Dawson Knox.

