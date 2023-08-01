Ex-Bills TE Hit With Surprise Release for Second Straight Year

O.J. Howard’s release was one of the biggest surprises of the Buffalo Bills‘ preseason last year, with the team parting ways with the veteran tight end at final roster cutdowns.

This year, Howard didn’t even make it that far.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Howard on August 1, just days after the start of training camp. The move was first reported by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who added on Twitter that Howard fell too far down the depth chart to make an impact in Las Vegas.

“Perspective on Raiders’ decision to release O.J. Howard: With Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted and Austin Hooper all having strong camps, Howard’s fate was inevitable,” he wrote. “The decision to cut him now gives him a chance to hook on elsewhere and have a fair chance to make another team.”

O.J. Howard Looking for New Team