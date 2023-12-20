Both McKenzie and Brown had been inactive for the team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 16.

The team did not shed any more light on the reason for the suspension, and McKenzie had not spoken about the suspension after it was announced on Tuesday.

The Colts have risen beyond expectations this season and currently hold the No. 7 spot in the AFC, on pace to take the final wild card spot. There is tight competition for the wild card spots, with the Colts (8-6) tied with the Houston Texans and Bills but holding tiebreakers. The Jacksonville Jaguard also fell to 8-6, giving the Colts a chance to compete for the division over the final three weeks of the season.

Isaiah McKenzie Was Sad to Leave Buffalo

McKenzie had been a well-liked player in Buffalo, though struggled at times with ball security and was unable to hold his role as starting slot receiver in the 2022 season.

Though he notched career highs with 42 receptions and 423 yards last season, McKenzie struggled with inconsistent play and the Bills ultimately coaxed Cole Beasley out of retirement to play in the slot for the conclusion of the season and two playoff games.

The #Colts have suspended CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie for the remainder of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team. pic.twitter.com/gFoODK68Yg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

The team released McKenzie on March 17, and he went on to sign with the Colts. At the introductory press conference with his new team, McKenzie said it was sad leaving Buffalo.

“It was sad. It was a sad moment,” McKenzie said of his March 17 release. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.”

McKenzie added that he was optimistic about heading to Indianapolis, saying he was looking forward to a fresh start as he joined former Bills teammate Zack Moss.

“You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me,” he said. “Now, I get to start with a new organization, start making new friends, making new family and bring my game to a good organization that’s ready to take it to the next level.”