Polarizing Former Bills QB Earns Praise, Big Opportunity With New Team

Nearly three years after his tenure with the Buffalo Bills came to an abrupt end, Nathan Peterman is getting another big chance to prove himself in the NFL.
The interception-prone quarterback, who started a series of games between 2017 and 2018 for the Bills including an ill-fated contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, will be playing for the entirety of the Las Vegas Raiders’ final preseason game this weekend. Peterman has earned some big praise from his teammates and coach, and now has an opportunity to prove himself.
Peterman Gets the Nod in Vegas
With Marcus Mariota recovering from a leg injury and starter Derek Carr safely stashed away, Peterman has gotten a big chance to shine during the Raiders preseason. He played the full game in the preseason opener, completing 29 of 39 passes for 246 yards and one interception in a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Peterman added six rushes for 32 yards in the game. He was the only quarterback to see action in the second game as well, a 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Peterman hit on 16 of 24 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing for the second game, carrying the ball five times for 35 yards.
Peterman will run the show in the preseason finale as well. Gruden said that he had wanted Mariota to get some preseason snaps, but doesn’t feel he’s ready to go.
“There’s a conversation we have together and with the trainer before every game — I don’t want to play [Mariota] if he’s not 100 percent,” Gruden told reporters on Friday. “His style of play doesn’t really allow that. At least in the preseason, I don’t want him cutting it loose. So he’s questionable for the game. He’s going to be available on an emergency basis.
“But right now, Peterman will start and Peterman will finish until I get better information.”
Peterman has earned some big praise from teammates, with Carr saying he hopes that Peterman doesn’t get snatched up by another team.
“I hope he doesn’t play too much because then someone is going to want to try and come get him,” Carr told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “We enjoy having him around. Honestly, out of all the quarterbacks I’ve been around, I could hang around with him all day long. So, hopefully when he gets in there, he balls out.”
Another Chance for Peterman
It may be surprising to some Bills fans to see Peterman still holding down a job in the NFL. The 2017 fifth-round pick made some unfortunate history during his tenure with the team, earning one of the highest interception rates ever recorded. As ESPN’s Mike Rodak noted back in 2018, Peterman’s 9.23% interception rate with the Bills was the third-highest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and his 32.5% passer rating was the third-lowest among quarterbacks with at least 130 pass attempts since the merger as well.
His first NFL start was a low point. Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers, the first time since the merger that a quarterback threw five picks in the first half. He was pulled at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor.
Peterman appeared in eight games over his two seasons with the Bills, starting four times. His tenure came to an end in November 2018, when the Bills opted to sign veteran Matt Barkley to start in the place of the injured Josh Allen. Barkley shined in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets, and Peterman was released days later.
Peterman’s NFL career may have been saved thanks to his biggest proponent. Gruden was an ESPN analyst at the time Peterman was drafted, and had some high praise for his leadership and — what could seem ironic to Bills fans — his on-field decision-making skills.
“He is sharp,” Gruden said in a pre-draft conference call, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “He is in the channel, I think, of success. I think he’s going to be a real good pro quarterback. I think any team in the league, you can cater your offense for Peterman. He’s a lot more athletic than people think.”
