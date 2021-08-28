Polarizing Former Bills QB Earns Praise, Big Opportunity With New Team

Nearly three years after his tenure with the Buffalo Bills came to an abrupt end, Nathan Peterman is getting another big chance to prove himself in the NFL.

The interception-prone quarterback, who started a series of games between 2017 and 2018 for the Bills including an ill-fated contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, will be playing for the entirety of the Las Vegas Raiders’ final preseason game this weekend. Peterman has earned some big praise from his teammates and coach, and now has an opportunity to prove himself.

Peterman Gets the Nod in Vegas

With Marcus Mariota recovering from a leg injury and starter Derek Carr safely stashed away, Peterman has gotten a big chance to shine during the Raiders preseason. He played the full game in the preseason opener, completing 29 of 39 passes for 246 yards and one interception in a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Peterman added six rushes for 32 yards in the game. He was the only quarterback to see action in the second game as well, a 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Peterman hit on 16 of 24 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing for the second game, carrying the ball five times for 35 yards.

Peterman will run the show in the preseason finale as well. Gruden said that he had wanted Mariota to get some preseason snaps, but doesn’t feel he’s ready to go.