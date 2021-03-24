One of Josh Allen’s favorite former targets is signing on with a Buffalo Bills rival.

The Miami Dolphins announced this week that they had signed a former Bills receiver who had previously played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, bolstering their receiving corps in an attempt to build off the winning season in 2020.

Speedster Signs With Fins

As the USA Today’s Dolphins Wire noted, the team signed wide receiver and special teams player Robert Foster. Bills fans remember Foster as one of the top targets for Allen in his rookie season, catching 27 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

The speedy Foster was often the team’s second option behind Zay Jones that season, but could not replicate his success in 2019 as he caught three passes for 64 yards that year. He would move on to the Washington Football Team last season, appearing in just four games and seeing the majority of his snaps on special teams.

As the report noted, the Foster signing seemed to fit in with Miami’s overall strategy to make moves that don’t mortgage the future.