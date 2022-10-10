Bills WR Breaks Silence on Record-Breaking Game Vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills‘ dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 9 was a record-breaking afternoon not just for quarterback Josh Allen, who scored four touchdowns while completing 20-of-31 passes for 424 yards — the most a Bills player has ever passed for in regulation, but for wide receiver Gabe Davis, as well.

Things actually start off terribly for the Bills, as the kick return put them at the 2-yard line. But less than 90 seconds later, Allen completed a 98-yard touchdown pass to Davis, the longest-scoring pass in franchise history, per Bills reporter Grace Heidinger.

Overall, Buffalo’s offense averaged 10.22 yards per play on Sunday, a new team record, One Bills Live host Chris Brown tweeted, and much of that high mark is due to Davis’ receptions. Following his 98-yarder in the first quarter, the 23-year-old somehow fought off Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, to complete a 62-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Josh Allen and Gabe Davis WASTE NO TIME WITH A 98-YARD TD🔥 (@NFL)pic.twitter.com/qqIEL2PSCZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2022

Davis finished the matchup with just three receptions on six targets but recorded an outstanding total of 171 yards while averaging 28.5 yards per catch, per Pro Football Reference.

Davis appeared surprised by his performance against the Steelers, and also grateful. After catching Allen‘s first scoring pass of the 2022 NFL season again the Rams, Davis suffered a non-contact ankle injury during practice and was ruled out for Week 2 game against the Titans. During Week 3 and Week 4 combined, Davis totaled just four catches for 50 yards and zero touchdowns.

“I was just telling the guys it feels like I didn’t even do it,” Davis said after the game on Sunday, per New York Upstate. “It was just such a big moment in the game and it was such a big step for me as well in my head and what I have going on. I was just really happy to be able to be the player to do it.”

Speaking of his big first catch of the game, the Bills’ former fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft admitted he didn’t know it would go all the way.

“As soon as I lined up, I saw the coverage they were playing,” Davis told reporters. “Luckily, once I looked back, I saw Josh releasing the ball and I knew it was going to be a big play. I didn’t know it was going to be 98 yards, but I just happened to be able to come down with that and have that big run.”

As for his second-quarter catch against Fitzpatrick, “For a minute I was (worried I wouldn’t catch it),” Davis said. “I was fighting for it, and I couldn’t really feel it out. And then once I got a good grip on it, I just ripped it out and was able to hold onto it.”

Davis Was Named the NFL’s Week 5 MVP

Heavy Sports’ NFL Insider Matt Lombardo named Davis as the NFL’s Week 5 MVP. “Davis lived up to his reputation as a game-breaker for the Buffalo Bills against the Steelers,” Lombard wrote. “But it wasn’t just the scores, it was how dynamic they were.”

“In an offense chock-full of prolific weapons, Davis continues to emerge as a big-play superstar. Davis is a significant reason the Bills’ offense is so difficult to keep down.”

Lombardo also sent an early warning to the Bills’ upcoming opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s going to take a perfect game, for 60 minutes, to beat the Bills. And that is, if Allen and the offense aren’t perfect, themselves.” As Bills Mafia is well aware, this Week 6 revenge “matchup next Sunday afternoon will be the ultimate measuring stick.”

Davis’ Teammates Rallied Around Davis Following His Epic Performance

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on the 98-yard TD to Gabe Davis on the third play of the game #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/3ImzJR0Qym — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 9, 2022

After famously catching four touchdown passes during Buffalo’s heartbreaking playoff against the Chiefs last season, a high bar was set for Davis to cement himself as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs this year. While his middling performances against the Dolphins and Ravens could be blamed on his nagging ankle injury, Davis’ teammates knew he’d turn things around.

Allen said during the postgame press conference, “I’ve got so much trust and faith in 13, so it was good to see him get going and getting the ball early and often. (Actually,) I wouldn’t say often when he only had three catches… I think we had a one play drive, two two-play drives and a three-play drive, which ended in touchdowns. That’s crazy.”

Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins said, “Gabe is back but he was never gone. Injuries are a part of this league… When Gabe is healthy and the guys are healthy, big things happen and it just shows. As long as we’re just turning that turn and keeping that thing pushing, there’s gonna be a lot of smiles and Hey-ay-ay-ay’s.”

Diggs, who now leads the NFL in touchdown catches (5) said of Davis’ big 98-yarder, “I’m watching it, I’m seeing the guy run. We had some opportunities the week before (against the Ravens), so when the play was called I was like this, aw man, Gabe has a touchdown. And it ended up being one of the best touchdowns I’ve ever seen. But I was like, damn.”