Bills WR Sounds off on QB Josh Allen: He ‘Freaks People Out’

There are just 22 days left before the Buffalo Bills‘ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, and wide receiver Gabriel Davis is ready to go. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the 23-year-old said he feels incredibly confident heading into the 2022 NFL season because he has quarterback Josh Allen as a teammate.

During the interview, Eisen asks the Bills’ fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft if he feels “elation” when things are cooking on offense, and Davis said that everyone feeds off Allen’s energy.

“Josh is a competitor. He wants to win,” Davis tells Eisen. “He comes into the huddle and calls that play, you’re ready to go. Everybody in that huddle and on the sideline has trust in him to lead this team to a victory. So, every time he calls a play, and as soon as we break it’s like, ‘Alright we’re gonna make something happen.’ 17 is a guy you can trust to make that happen.”

While Davis thrives off catching passes from Allen, he’s aware it’s a very different feeling for opposing defenses, especially when the Wyoming alum is “on a roll.”

“You can see it in the way he plays,” Davis says. “Once he gets in the rhythm and understands what’s going on – he’s a man that can’t be stopped. Like I said, I got all the trust in the world when I have 17 on the same side as me on the field. I know that it probably freaks people out when they have to go against him especially when he’s a roll probably because he’s dangerous, and I’m just happy to be a part of that with him.”

NFL Analysts Predict Another Huge Season from Davis

While two-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs is Allen’s No. 1 wide receiver, Davis has firmly cemented himself as his No. 2. NFL Network’s Adam Schein named Davis as one of his “guaranteed risers” for the 2022 NFL Season.

“No Cole Beasley? No Emmanuel Sanders? No problem. It is Gabriel Davis’ time to play Robin to Stefon Diggs’ Batman,” Schein wrote. “And shoot, sometimes the Boy Wonder will take the leading role. Remember the last time we saw these Bills in action? Davis posted a playoff-record four touchdown catches, finishing with eight total grabs for 201 yards in a narrow loss to the Chiefs. This guy’s the truth, with 18 touchdowns in 37 career games (including the playoffs). He’s a big-bodied deep threat with stellar hands. No wonder his quarterback loves him.”

Gabriel Davis & Stefon Diggs working on hand-fighting pic.twitter.com/pOemysLl4V — Receiver Drills (@ReceiverDrills) August 13, 2022

Fantasy-wise, The Athletic’s Jake Ciely predicts Davis has “Top 10 WR potential” this season, even if slot receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder steal some catches.

“Even if Allen pulls back a bit from last year and settles in with 625 attempts, that’s around 112 targets, putting Davis in line for 65 receptions with a small increase in reception percentage, plus 1,050 yards or so and 8-10 touchdowns,” Ciely wrote. “Math time! Davis would need around 11 touchdowns with those receiving numbers to reach the Top 10, safely, and while an aggressive outlook, it’s doable.”

The Chemistry Between Allen & Davis Remains Strong

Oh so Josh Allen trying to throw from goaline to goaline I see. pic.twitter.com/eZvuiwwVw0 — Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) April 26, 2022

Back in April, Allen and Davis caused a stir on social media after a photo of the two working out at the gym went viral, and it seems the pair that lifts together, works well on the field together.

After observing the Bills’ training camp at St. John Fisher College, The Draft Network’s Joe Marino wrote on August 10, “The chemistry between Allen and Davis is apparent and especially noticeable with how frequently Allen made anticipatory throws to Davis in 11-on-11 reps. As expected, Buffalo’s defense played a significant amount of zone coverage and Allen and Davis were routinely on the same page with Allen slotting several throws between zones to hit Davis down the field for significant gains.”

Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/SDRrhp2k0L — Mojo (@mojo) August 16, 2022

“The amount of rhythm throws where Allen found Davis also stood out,” Marino noted. “It wasn’t just Allen connecting with Davis on scramble drills and trusting his size and ball skills to win down the field, their chemistry was also shined with on-schedule throws.”

