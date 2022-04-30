Bills WR Slams Draft Pick Announcer on Twitter: ‘You Cut Me Out’

After trading back twice to select running back James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, the Buffalo Bills were on the clock to make their No. 89 pick in Round 3, and they tapped Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt to announce the selection.

Brandt put on quite a show before announcing the Bills were drafting linebacker Terrel Bernard from Baylor in the third round. The NFL Network analyst walked onto the stage in Zubaz pants and carried Buffalo chicken wing in one hand.

“I find it perfect that the Bills are drafting in this city of luck… because the only thing in this world that can stop josh Allen is the flip of the coin. In my hands, I hold the most important pick of the entire round, because this pick is the only pick who will win the super bowl in his rookie year,” Brandt said.

Underneath his Bills’ letterman jacket, Brandt rocked a homemade t-shirt featuring a photo of quarterback Josh Allen flexing at the gym. In the original photo, however, Allen is standing next to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, the latter of whom called out the TV personality for cropping him out of the shirt.

Davis tweeted, “@KyleBrandt yooo why you cut me out on the shirt!?!? @heykayadams would have never done that!!🤦🏽‍♂️😂”

Despite Davis’ understandable criticism, the overall reaction to Brandt’s heart-pumping presentation was mostly praise. Fox Sports senior writer Peter Schrager tweeted, “Kyle Brandt picking between Emmitt Smith and Wayne Newton, getting a bear hug from Roger Goodell, and walking off arm in arm with Donnie Osmond while eating a Buffalo wing is what dreams are made of. What a moment.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said of his presentation, that “Brandt announcing the #Bills third-round pick was like a ‘WWE intro,'” per Bills reporter Maddy Glab.

Brandt’s T-Shirt was a Nod to the Viral Photo of Allen’s Arms

Oh so Josh Allen trying to throw from goaline to goaline I see. pic.twitter.com/eZvuiwwVw0 — Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) April 26, 2022

The original photo featured on Brandt’s jacket included both Allen and Davis at the gym and was shared on social media on April 26. The picture quickly went viral because it seems Allen hadn’t missed arm day since the season ended.

In the picture, originally tweeted by the Bills, Allen is flexing both arms in front of his chest, while Davis casually poses with his hands on his hips. The size of the 6-foot-5 quarterback’s arms caused the photo to quickly go viral, with fans retweeting the picture along with their witty comments.

“With those guns he could probably throw me from goaline to goaline,” one fan tweeted, while another person commented, “He’ll actually be throwing to the tailgaters outside with those arms.”

Bernard was the Sugar Bowl MVP

Added to our defense. 😤 With the 89th pick in the 2022 Draft, we’ve selected LB Terrel Bernard! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KnNDcuijrS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2022

By selecting Bernard, who was named the Sugar Bowl MVP after recording 20 tackles in the game, and recorded over 100 tacks twice while playing at Baylor, the Bills have a new defensive weapon on their hands. While there’s some concern over his stature, he’s “undersized” at 224 pounds, Bernard earned praise for his football IQ and attitude, per Bills Wire‘s Justin DiLoro.

Bernard can also play both inside and outside linebacker, a versatility that further impressed Beane. “He’s played both at Baylor, for us I’ll let the coaches ultimately determine it, but he can play both – he can play inside or play out,” Beane said after drafting Bernard.

“Super smart, he’s going to be undersized. He’s not going to be your prototype size. If he’s playing Mike, he’s going to be the opposite of what Tremaine looks like inside, but we do think he can do both. We like his versatility, super instinctive.”

