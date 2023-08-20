Bills Re-Sign Former Offensive Tackle, XFL Title Winner

While the Buffalo Bills offensive line was already in trouble after Brandon Shell unexpectedly retired last week, when tackle Tommy Doyle suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Bills’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19, things grew even more dire.

With just three reserve tackles on the roster, the Bills moved quick to find a replacement. On Sunday, August 20, The Buffalo News confirmed the team signed a familiar face, offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, whom the Bills hosted for a workout last week. This marks McGhin’s third stint with the Bills.

Bills to sign offensive lineman, Garrett McGhin per @DraftDiamonds. McGhin played for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades this past season and bounced between the Giants, Jaguars and Bills practice squad. He was last active in 2019 for the Panthers.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UAv4mhbSWK — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) August 21, 2023

McGhin, 27, first signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The East Carolina alum was placed on injured reserve in late August and was subsequently released with an injury settlement. Following a stint with the Carolina Panthers, during which he appeared in two games during the 2019 NFL season, McGhin returned to Buffalo in the spring of 2020, but was released in July.

Here’s @ECUPiratesFB alum Garrett McGhin (@_GMAC55) on making his NFL debut with the Panthers today. pic.twitter.com/EhOH8AQHN5 — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) December 1, 2019

While the 6-foot-6, 300 pounder also had brief stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, McGhin most recently played for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades, where he helped the team with the 2023 Championship Game over the D.C. Defenders.

Syracuse.com‘s Ryan Talbot wrote, “Buffalo is going to see how much McGhin can help in terms of tackle depth, but he can contribute in many ways along the offensive line. In past stints with Buffalo, McGhin has also worked at center and guard. If McGhin performs well over the next week plus, he could make a case for a practice squad spot with the Bills.”

Fans Were Hoping the Bills Would Bring Back 9-Time Pro Bowler Jason Peters

After news broke that the Bills were signing McGhin, several fans expressed disappointment on X, formerly known as Twitter, because they were hoping for a different familiar face to return to Buffalo, Jason Peters.

The Bills took a flyer on the former undrafted free agent in 2004, who at the time, was a 320-pound tight end. During his rookie season, Peters transitioned to playing offensive tackle under coach Jim McNally and earned two Pro Bowl honors before the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2009.

Over 14 years have passed since the Bills traded Peters, but it’s still regarded as one of the worst moves the front office ever made. Peters went on to earn seven more Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring in 2018. After 12 seasons with the Eagles, Peters spent a year with the Chicago Bears and last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Film Study: Jason Peters at Right Tackle Game-Winning Drive 🔥🔥🔥 See full video: https://t.co/MlvYWSlpJB pic.twitter.com/1DfwOGoqKC — DMV Fanatic 🏈 🥊 🎞 (@DMVFanatic1) December 12, 2022

At age 41, Peters isn’t done playing, the Bills could definitely use the help. On Friday, August 18, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted, “He still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season.”

How fitting it would be if Peters’ illustrious career got to finish where it started. And with just a few weeks before the regular season starts, there aren’t a ton of options available if things don’t pan out with McGhin.

The Bills Depth at Offensive Tackle Remains Grim

Before signing McGhin, the Bills only had three backups on the roster under starting Dion Dawkins (left tackle) and Spencer Brown (right tackle): David Quessenberry, Ryan Van Demark, and rookie Richard Gouraige.

Quessenberry was presumed to be Bills’ swing tackle, a role he held last year, but he’s been struggling. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “Quessenberry has not done enough this summer to warrant a locked-in roster spot, and a bad beat early into his playing time in the third quarter is more evidence he could be a significant liability if he has to play any snaps in 2023. He also entered the game after some younger offensive tackle options for the second week in a row, which is not the best sign for his roster safety.”

While Buscaglia dubbed Van Demark “the lone bright spot from the game… the Bills cannot entrust the 2022 undrafted free agent as their primary swing tackle in 2023, so they need to look intently at outside reinforcements.” Whether McGhin can fill that need remains to be seen.