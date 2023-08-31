Ex-Bills Running Back Signs With New Team at Age 35

After spending five of the last six seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Taiwan Jones is ready for a new team at age 35.

The New York Giants signed the running back and special teams ace to their practice squad, reuniting him with a number of other former Bills players under their former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

While the 35-year-old running back saw very few snaps on offense during his last three years in Buffalo, he was a key member of special teams units and could play the same role in New York.

Taiwan Jones Adds Veteran Presence to Giants’ Practice Squad

As SI.com’s Patricia Traina noted, Jones was one of a number of veterans joining the practice squad in New York. She noted that the veteran running back comes with plenty of experience in the NFL.

“Jones, 35 years old, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2011 draft who spent the 2017-2018 and 2020-2022 seasons with Buffalo,” Traina wrote. “He’s played in 137 career games (no starts) and has 223 rushing yards on 53 carries.”

Jones first joined the Bills in 2017, spending two seasons there before joining the Houston Texans in 2019. There he turned in one of the most memorable plays of his career, a 34-yard catch-and-run against the Bills in the playoffs, setting up the game-winning field goal.

Jones rarely lined up on offense during his time with the Bills, making just one catch for 11 yards over his entire tenure, with no rushing attempts.

The Bills chose not to re-sign Jones after he hit free agency, part of a small overhaul to their special teams that also saw wide receiver Jake Kumerow leave in free agency. Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter will take on a significant role on special teams units, though he is starting the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

More Bills Joining the Giants

The Giants have taken on a number of former Bills players they hired Daboll as head coach and former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as general manager. That includes former Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who signed with New York just before the start of training camp and earned a spot on the practice squad.

As Traina noted, Beasley could play an important role, especially early in the season.

“Beasley has been slowed this summer by a leg injury, but he’ll get a chance to hang around as insurance if Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t ready to start the season or if there is an injury to any of the slot receivers,” Traina wrote.

The Bills also traded for Bills edge rusher Boogie Basham, sending a late-round pick swap in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted that the Bills also considered trading edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, but ultimately moved Basham instead.

“On the decision to trade Basham and not Epenesa, one has to wonder what went into Beane’s thinking,” Wojton wrote. “Did Epenesa clearly outperform Basham in the preseason? Or were the offers for Basham just… better? Basham has two years left on a rookie contract as opposed to one for Epenesa That is something that also could have factored in.”