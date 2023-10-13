Giants Confirm QB Tyrod Taylor Will Start ‘Revenge’ Game Against Bills

“I feel fine,” Jones said after the game. “I think clearly in some pain. Physical game. Meet with the doctors and trainers and then go from there.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism on Monday that Jones would be cleared to play, but he did not improve enough throughout the week.

Tight end Darren Waller said it was difficult to see the quarterback in so much pain.

“It’s tough to see, man,” Waller said, via the team’s official website. “A dude that’s as tough as that, you know he’s gonna pop back up time after time after time, but you still don’t want to see that, especially having your quarterback or any guy on your team down and potentially had to be out. Nobody wants to see that,man. It’s a violent, unforgiving game sometimes, but just praying that it’s nothing serious with him.”

The injury leaves Taylor in line for his first career start for the Giants, the team he joined in 2022. Taylor has appeared in seven games, completing 17 of 23 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Tyrod Taylor’s Messy Exit From Buffalo

Taylor first joined the Bills in 2015 after serving as a backup to Joe Flacco with the Baltimore Ravens. He won the open quarterback competition in his first year in Buffalo, holding the starting job for three seasons and throwing for 8,857 yards with 51 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 44 career games.

Taylor was an important part of the team that reached the playoffs in 2017, though the Bills moved on the following offseason as they drafted Josh Allen. Taylor expressed some mixed feelings about his time in Buffalo, including first-year head coach Sean McDermott’s decision to bench him midway through the 2017 season in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

Peterman had a disastrous start, throwing five first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers before Taylor came back in after halftime. Speaking out the following year, Taylor said he never quite understood why he was benched and didn’t believe he got a straight explanation from the team.

“I wasn’t being told the truth at the time,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “The GM told me one thing and the head coach told me something else.”