Bills Get Huge Boost on Offense Ahead of Bears Matchup in Week 16

One of the weakest areas of the Buffalo Bills (11-3) is their offensive line, which often falls under the radar due to the continuous heroic plays of quarterback Josh Allen. But the team revealed on Monday, December 19 that one of their key starters is finally ready to return.

The Bills announced that they were activating guard Ike Boettger from the PUP list, a move that couldn’t have come at a better time. During the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, center Mitch Morse, their best offensive lineman, exited the game with a concussion, and his status moving forward remains unclear.

Boettger hasn’t played since Week 16 of last season when the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 33-21. Just minutes into the second quarter, Boettger was pushed backward while trying to block Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. After Ekuale ditched Boettger to tackle Bills running back Devin Singletary, the guard tried to walk forward before he started hopping on his right foot and falling to the ground. The next day, MRI results revealed Boettger tore his left Achilles tendon, an injury that meant his season was over.

Here's the play where #Bills Ike Boettger suffers a left leg injury. Broadcast said Achilles & that he was ruled out of the game. Usually, not a good sign & mechanism seen in the video, stepping back suddenly leading to an eccentric contraction supports the report. pic.twitter.com/MpcREN4pmW — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 26, 2021

The Bills’ O-line issues were on full display following Morse’s second-half exit on Saturday Night Football. Buffalo scored zero points in the third quarter which led to Allen literally putting the game into his own hands, which is not a sustainable plan for a team gunning for the Super Bowl. Having a fifth-year veteran like Boettger ready to step up and play will be a huge boost for Buffalo’s offense.

The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “If Morse’s injury costs him any time, it means the most neglected part of the team’s roster will now have a bright spotlight on it until the center can return. The offensive line depth is easily the worst depth on the Bills’ roster, and regardless of the player they put in the lineup, they have struggled significantly.”

On a positive note, Ryan Bates, who suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 14, should return soon, and Boettger can offer a solid “level of consistency” for the Bills’ offense once he can start, Buscaglia surmised.

Allen Is Thrilled to Have Boettger Back

Boettger’s teammates are thrilled that the 6-foot-6 guard is finally ready to suit up after being out for nearly exactly a year, especially Allen.

“He’s a king. I freaking love Ike,” Allen said earlier this season, per Bills reporter Alec White. “I don’t think you can find one guy in the world that has a bad thing to say about Ike. The ultimate, ultimate team guy. I know he’s had quite a bit of a journey to get back to where he’s at right now.”

Boettger is also pumped to rejoin the team. “Now I can just kind of get into my process and try to get a little routine down,” Boettger said. “Just try to progress and get back to being able to help the guys if they need me.”

The Weather Forecast in Chicago for Week 16 Is Frightful

This week’s forecast: BEAR WEATHER pic.twitter.com/z2orRv5JXj — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 19, 2022

Next up, the Bills will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Bears on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m. ET and can clinch their third straight AFC East title with a win/tie or with a Dolphins loss/tie in Week 16, per Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino.

The Bills are considered 9.5-point favorites to beat Chicago, and based on the latest reports, this matchup could be another major snowy affair.

The National Weather Service of Chicago tweeted on Monday, “A strong winter storm will impact the region Thu. into Sat., with potential blizzard conditions Thu. eve into Fri. eve. If possible, those traveling should begin to consider alternate travel plans. Bitterly cold air & strong winds will bring dangerously cold conditions Fri.-Sun.”