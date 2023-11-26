Insider Explains Bills’ Head-Turning Decision on RB Leonard Fournette

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott hinted that Leonard Fournette could be hitting the field soon, but fans will have to wait at least one more week to see the veteran running back.

The Bills signed Fournette to the practice squad on October 30, but have yet to elevate him for a game. The Bills again chose against bringing Fournette up for their November 26 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a decision that drew some questions from fans.

As one insider explained, the numbers simply worked against Fournette this week.

Bills Elevate WR, Leave Leonard Fournette on Practice Squad

The Bills announced on Saturday that cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and wide receiver Andy Isabella had been elevated for the game against the Eagles, leaving Fournette on the practice squad for another week.

We’ve elevated CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and WR Andy Isabella from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. #BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/xLwWLY7rm2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 25, 2023

Some fans questioned the move, wondering why it was taking the Bills so long to elevate the accomplished running back to the active roster.

“Given the Philly weather forecast why you wouldn’t elevate Leonard Fournette is beyond me,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Welcome to Sean McDermott’s world.”

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote that the Bills were strategic with their two elevations, filling holes that came through injuries to the secondary in recent weeks. The Bills ruled out safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Dane Jackson for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, meaning they didn’t have room to bring up a running back.

“No Fournette yet. Ingram helps the CB room and has versatility to play both boundary CB and nickel corner, along with special teams,” Buscaglia wrote on X. “Isabella is likely up for special teams reasons, because Taylor Rapp had a big role with those units.”

Fournette likely won’t stay on the practice squad forever. As Bills reporter Maddy Glab noted, McDermott hinted before the November 19 win over the New York Jets that Fournette could be hitting the field soon.

“Sean McDermott says Leonard Fournette has been a nice addition to the team and continues to learn the offense McDermott says if not this week, then the weeks ahead he will be a ‘big time consideration’ for call up,” Glab wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bills Find Boost From Other Running Back

Fournette may have be held back in part due to the increased contributions of former practice squad running back Ty Johnson, who was signed to the active roster after an injury to Damien Harris.

Ty Johnson was shot out of a cannon pic.twitter.com/dY3mrrw9hh — Cover 1 (@Cover1) November 20, 2023

In the team’s 32-6 win over the Jets, Johnson made three receptions for 47 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a fourth-down play.

Bills top back James Cook has also been on a strong streak in recent weeks. Since being benched early in the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on November 13, Cook has responded strongly. He has 182 total rushing yards in the last two games, adding 40 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.