Insider Predicts Big Payday Ahead for ‘Overhyped’ Bills WR

“Gabe Davis is, arguably, the best example of an overhyped free agent who is likely to cash in on a contract far more valuable than his play on the field has deserved,” Kay wrote.

Gabe Davis Expected to Get Big Payday Despite ‘Inconsistency’

Kay noted that Davis has had a “pedestrian” output of 149 catches for 2,418 yards during his three-plus NFL seasons, though has a knack at finding the endzone with 25 touchdowns.

But Kay believes Davis’s stats are thanks in large part to quarterback Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense, which could lead a team to overpay for his services once he hits free agency.

“Any team that signs the UCF product—who is ranked No. 36 on Bleacher Report’s big board—to a sizable deal should be wary that much of his production is based on Buffalo’s scheme and its star quarterback,” Kay wrote. “The Bills have thrown the ball on a higher percentage of plays than all but seven teams this season, a luxury they can afford thanks to the powerful arm of Josh Allen. Davis is an ideal complement to the signal-caller’s cannon, as he possesses fantastic hands and a huge catch radius to help him to reel in contested deep balls.”

WR2: Tee Higgins: 8 catches, 110 yards

WR2: Gabe Davis: 0 catches, 0 yards (Benched)#BillsMafia | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/NxgafXqNZH — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) November 6, 2023

He noted that “inconsistency has long been a problem for Davis,” which was on display over the last two weeks. After making a career-high with nine receptions in an October 26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — which he took for 87 yards and one touchdown — Davis had no catches on just two targets in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Davis does tend toward a big contract, it could make him too expensive for the cap-strapped Bills.

Bills Find Another Breakout Pass Catcher

While the Bills have struggled to find consistent contributions from Davis, they may have found a new breakout pass catcher in tight end Dalton Kincaid. The first-round rookie is second only to Stefon Diggs with 40 receptions, racking up 339 receiving yards with one touchdown.

As Natalie Miller of USA Today’s Draft Wire noted, Kincaid has turned into the team’s No. 2 receiving option behind Diggs.

“Since an injury took veteran Dawson Knox out of the lineup for Buffalo, Kincaid has stepped up in a big way,” Miller wrote. “Over the last three games Kincaid has managed 23 catches, 221 yards, and the first touchdown of his career. Kincaid has proven to be the safety blanket for quarterback Josh Allen and is quickly becoming the second most reliable receiver on the Bills’ roster.”