Insider Questions Bills for ‘Curious’ Decision on WR Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills fought their way to a key win over the Los Angeles Rams on December 23, even though star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had little to do with it.

Though he was targeted a team-high eight times, the 30-year-old receiver had five receptions for just 29 yards in the 24-22 win. Diggs has seen a steady drop in production in recent weeks, but one insider points out an even more “curious” trend for the Pro Bowl receiver in recent games.

As Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted, the Bills had a lower snap count for Diggs against the Chargers, keeping him off the field for longer than in past games.

“Diggs played just 33 of 55 offensive snaps for the Bills during Saturday’s 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. That was 60% of the offensive total – the same amount as receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. played,” Skurski wrote. It was the second straight game with a lower snap count for Diggs, which led Skurski to question the team’s rationale for his decreased role in the offense.