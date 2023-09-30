Insider Reveals Why Bills Benched Veteran Defensive Tackle

The Buffalo Bills brought in veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford this offseason as one of their most high-profile additions to the defense, so it raised some concern among fans when he was a healthy scratch in the team’s game against the Washington Commanders on September 24.

The Bills decided to bench Ford while moving second-year defensive end Kingsley Jonathan into the lineup for the first time this season. This week, an insider explained exactly why Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the switch.

Poona Ford Caught in ‘Numbers Game’

The Bills had been largely healthy through the first three weeks of the season, but defensive end Lenoard Floyd was nursing an injured ankle heading into Sunday’s game against the Commanders. As insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote in a mailbag column published on September 27, that led the Bills to bring more depth at defensive end — and Ford was the player left on the bubble.