Insider Sheds Light on Bills’ Mystery Front Office Shakeup

The Buffalo Bills are making a significant change to their front office, with the public face of the team’s recent stadium deal leaving in an unexpected move and co-owner Terry Pegula taking over as team president.

The Bills announced on July 19 that they “parted ways” with Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president and chief operating officer. As The Athletic’s Tim Graham noted, the move to the business side of the franchise was surrounded by mystery as the team did not reveal a reason for his departure, suggesting he may have been pushed out.

“Raccuia’s departure is creating the most buzz in Western New York business circles,” Graham wrote. “The Bills chose to say they and Raccuia ‘have parted ways,’ a phrase that leads many to wonder how willingly he’s exiting.”

‘Face’ of Team’s New Stadium Deal Suddenly Gone

As Graham pointed out, Raccuia emerged as the “face of the organization throughout its campaign to build a new stadium in Orchard Park,” one that recently came to fruition as the team broke ground in a parking lot opposite the existing stadium.

Pegula issued a statement thanking Raccuia for his work as the team announced the shake-up on Wednesday.

The Bills and Ron Raccuia, who worked as the team’s EVP and COO, have parted ways. Moving forward, Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula will now take over the role as president of the Bills and will work closely with a new management committee. Full details: https://t.co/YXt0teRUbR pic.twitter.com/olX5yCt1Ia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 19, 2023