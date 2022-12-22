Video of Bills Wide Receiver’s Christmas Gift to Teammates Goes Viral

Before the Buffalo Bills (11-3) fly to Chicago for their upcoming matchup against the Bears on Saturday, December 24, Isaiah McKenzie got into the holiday spirit by gifting all his fellow wide receivers, including receivers coach Chad Hall, an awesome Christmas present.

On Thursday, December 22, McKenzie shared a video on Instagram that revealed he gave his teammates custom-made old-school arcade systems, which contain “9,600 games” to play, the 27-year-old says in the clip. While Hall’s machine reads, “WR Coach,” the machines given to Gabe Davis, Tannery Gentry, Khalil Shakir, Stefon Diggs, and Jamison Crowder feature their jersey number on the bottom and their names up top.

Mckenzie clearly loved the present a lot because he gifted one to himself, as well. Davis thanked McKenzie on his Instagram Stories writing, “My boy @zee_toven go us right! Appreciate u my boy!!” while Shakir also posted a video of the gift and wrote, “Real one big bro! Appreciate you.”

While it’s not clear where McKenzie purchased the arcade systems, the prices for custom-made gaming machines from Dreamcades.com, including delivery, can cost anywhere from around $3,700 to $7,100 if all the upgrades and accessories are added. At Ourcade Custom Arcades, the base price on sale with two joysticks and a trackball starts at $1,600 with the system options listed as additional costs.

After USA Today‘s Bradley Gelber shared the clip on Twitter, the video quickly went viral as fans absolutely loved the personalized gift.

A few people pointed out that Cole Beasley didn’t receive a gift, however, it’s safe to assume this was not a snub. McKenzie was one of the most excited players for the veteran slot receiver to return to Buffalo, but Beasley didn’t officially rejoin the team until last week. The Georgia alum likely ordered these months ago, as it takes time to build and decorate and deliver custom arcade games. One fan tweeted, “Beasley sad as hell rn lol.”

Several Bills Players’ Team Gifts Have Been Shared on Social Media

On Wednesday, December 21, Bills quarterback Josh Allen gifted his offensive line with custom-made electric scooters, while kicker Tyler Bass gave out bottles of Clase Azul Reposado Tequila, which costs approximately $390 a bottle.

Bass also gifted long snapper Reid Ferguson a pair of black alligator cowboy boots from Tecova that cost $735. Ferguson also received a new Canada Goose parka from punter Sam Martin which sells for $1,495.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins gave his fellow lineman Oakley sunglasses and ski goggles, while the Bills’ social media team hilariously gifted Allen with a Cameo video from the team’s third-string quarterback, Matt Barkley.

The Bills are Leaving One Day Early for Chicago Due to Another Massive Snowstorm

Due to the massive winter snowstorm expected to hit Western, New York, the Bills announced that instead of leaving on Friday, they’ll be traveling to Chicago on Thursday night. However, the weather won’t be that much better when they take on the Bears at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve.

The Weather Channel reported that Winter Storm Elliot, which is traveling toward Chicago, may turn into a bomb cyclone with winds reaching between 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusts up to 40 miles per hour, and temperatures in the single digits.

Weather in Chicago already getting ugly.

Allen, however, isn’t worried about the inclement weather, as he’s become used to it. “Whatever the weather is we’ll deal with it and kind of adjust on the fly,” he said, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown. “But having that experience in the wind and playing in Laramie, Wyoming for a few years I’m comfortable in that situation. Every situation is different, so we’ll see.”

The Bills are considered 9.5-point favorites to beat Chicago, and with a victory, can clinch their third straight AFC East title.