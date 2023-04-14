Former Bills WR Asks Fans Heartfelt Question in Viral Tweet

Just four days after the Buffalo Bills suddenly released Isaiah McKenzie, who still had another year on his contract, the wide receiver found a new home in the AFC South. On March 21, Mckenzie agreed to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

McKenzie appears to be the Colts’ answer to fill the hole left by wide receiver Parris Campbell, who left to sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants, but leaving Buffalo appears to have left a hole in the 28-year-old’s heart. McKenzie, who started out his career with the Denver Broncos before landing in Buffalo in 2018, asked Bills Mafia a vulnerable question on Twitter.

The Georgia alum tweeted on Thursday, April 13, “#BillsMafia come support me when the bills have a bye week thanks,” which quickly racked up over 7,000 likes. Buffalo faithful sent McKenzie nothing but love after he signed with the Colts and after seeing the receiver’s request on Twitter, fans made sure “Lil Dirty” felt their support.

#BillsMafia come support me when the bills have a bye week thanks. — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) April 14, 2023

One woman tweeted back, “Forever a part of this Bills family.. whether you are near or far! 🫶🏼❤️💙,” while a man wrote, “I’m rooting for you man. You are right there as a cult bills heroes with guys like @ajwilliams23 @StevieJohnson13 @Fred22Jackson etc.”

One fan commented, “What I’m hearing is you miss us already. 💁🏼‍♀️,” while another person tweeted, “I’m a fan for life my guy. I’ll support you anytime you play except against the Bills.”

Buffalo is not scheduled to play the Colts during the 2023 regular season so if the former self-dubbed “Face of the Franchise” goes up against the Bills this year, it won’t happen until the playoffs.

McKenzie Left Buffalo on Good Terms

I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I’ll just say THANK YOU ❤️ https://t.co/FzrAEHDvfU — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) March 17, 2023



McKenzie, one of the most-liked players in the Bills’ locker room, left Buffalo on good terms, even hyping up the signing of the player who was basically his replacement. On March 14, Mckenzie sent a message to “Big Baller Beane” on Twitter, “THE WORLD IS WAITING BBB⌚️.” While it was unclear which move McKenzie was dying to see, the next day, he retweeted the report of the Bills picking up former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in free agency.

In addition to adding the 2019 Pro Bowler, the Bills also signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield. Buffalo is also expected to draft a receiver in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While McKenzie statistically had the best year of his NFL career last season, recording 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games, along with nine carries for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown, his lack of consistency was an issue.

With the Bills trading for Nyheim Hines last season, McKenzie’s role as a punt returner was also diminished. With limited cap space, it seemed the Bills couldn’t afford to keep McKenzie on the roster as the team’s biggest morale cheerleader.

McKenzie tweeted after Buffalo cut him last month, “I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I’ll just say THANK YOU ❤️.”

McKenzie Used Stefon Diggs & Josh Allen’s Lingo in Discussing His Role With the Colts

McKenzie looks to step into the role as Indy’s No. 3 receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, but USA Today‘s Kevin Hickey says the 5-foot-8, 173-pounder will likely need to fight for it. “It remains to be seen how many snaps he’ll get as the slot receiver since “Ashton Dulin will see time in 11 personnel packages.”

While this may have gone unnoticed by Colts fans, after officially signing with the team, Mckenzie used his former teammates Stefon Diggs & quarterback Josh Allen’s popular acronym, “GOCTB,” which stands for Get Open and Catch the Ball, in describing what he can bring the franchise.

“I’m not really worried about it because my job is to get open and catch the football no matter who’s throwing me the ball,” McKenzie said, per the Colts website. “That’s what I’m going to do. So I feel like even though it’s a question mark, I’m gonna do my job and I’m gonna have the guys in the receiver room do their job the best way I can, and everybody’s gonna their job and whoever’s at quarterback, that’s what we’re gonna make happen.”