Bills WR’s Fired Up Reaction to New Contract Agreement Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of difficult decisions when it comes to which players they can afford to keep next season, as they are hard against the salary cap with a slew of impending free agents. After re-signing wide receiver Jake Kumerow, the Bills announced their final decision on Isaiah McKenzie.

Much to Bills Mafia relief, Buffalo was able to reach an agreement with the fan-favorite offensive player. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The #Bills and WR Isaiah McKenzie have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth a total of $8M, source said.”

This new deal is a major pay raise for McKenzie. Last season, “Lil Dirty” signed a one-year, $1.27 million contract with the Bills, per Spotrac, and after Buffalo shared the news of his two-year deal on Sunday, the 26-year-old receiver immediately took to Twitter to celebrate.

McKenzie tweeted, “MAFIA!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” along with the original news announcement from the Bills’ official Twitter page. In less than 25 minutes, McKenzie’s tweet garnered over 6,000 likes.

The love was reciprocated by Bills Mafia. One fan tweeted, “He’s back!!!! Best news of the day. Welcome home, @_IsaiahMcKenzie!”

During the 2021 NFL season, McKenzie recorded 20 catches for 178 yards, one touchdown, and 6.8 yards per target. While head coach Sean McDermott appeared to lose confidence in McKenzie as a punt returner and was relegated to the bench for part of the season, as a replacement player, he also recorded nine rushes for 47 yards and another touchdown.

McKenzie was Set to Become an Unrestricted Free Agent on March 16

On Monday, January 24, one day after the Bills’ devasting overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, McKenzie sent a direct message to Allen on Twitter. He tweeted, “@JoshAllenQB ILoveYou brotha thanks for everything” — which to many, sounded like a goodbye tweet.

Per league rules, contracts not signed beyond the 2021 NFL season expire at 4 p.m. ET on March 16, 2022 “meaning that teams have from the end of the season until that time to sign their pending free agents to contract extensions,” per USA Today.

The Georgia alum is now settled in Buffalo for the next two years. Hopefully, he’ll be replicate some of the magic he showed on the field during the Bills 32-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 16. McKenzie stepped up after veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley was placed on COVID reserve and recorded 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

13 WHAM reporter Dan Fetes tweeted, “[General manager Brandon] Beane and [head coach Sean] McDermott LOVE versatility. McKenzie adds depth as a: -Slot wide receiver -Kick returner-Emergency cornerback -Practice squad Lamar Jackson.”

Does McKenzie’s New Contract Infer Anything About Beasley?

In February, Sports Illustrated‘s Nick Fierro encouraged the Bills to drop Beasley in order to keep McKenzie and re-sign other players such as defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and cornerback Levi Wallace.

“McKenzie showed more than just potential in 2021 as the eventual replacement for standout slot receiver Cole Beasley, who will turn 33 in April and will carry a $7.6 million salary cap hit in 2022,” Fierro wrote. “The Bills could get instant relief of $6.1 million with a trade or release, according to Over the Cap.”

The Bills could figure out a way to keep Beasley if he agrees to a pay cut, but the major pay raise offered to McKenzie seems to indicate that Buffalo is expecting him to play a larger role next season.

News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino tweeted about McKenzie’s new contract, “I love this. McKenzie is a locker room favorite and becomes starting slot receiver if Cole Beasley is traded or cut. ‘Lil Dirty’ helps offense keep fastball.”

