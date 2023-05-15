Former Bills WR Gets Honest About Stefon Diggs’ Behavior

Whether or not Stefon Diggs is truly happy with the Buffalo Bills has been a topic of fan discussion ever since his sideline blow-up at quarterback Josh Allen during their frustrating playoff loss, compounded by a series of offseason tweets and comments criticizing the team.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have said there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Diggs, and the three-time Pro Bowler’s remarks about the team, his frustration as to how they once again failed to make it the Super Bowl, were also valid complaints.

Former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts after getting released in March, spoke about Diggs’ propensity to sound off with no filter during an interview on Tyler Dunne’s “Go Long” podcast, which was shared on Monday, May 15.

Dunne asked McKenzie if Diggs is “messing with people” with his cryptic tweets, or if he’s “genuinely upset about something,” and the Colts’ newest slot receiver and return specialist gave his honest assessment of the Bills star.

Concerned about Stefon Diggs tweets 'n such this offseason? Here's Isaiah McKenzie's analysis. https://t.co/pID6tJvchx pic.twitter.com/qlZVzFjfcN — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 15, 2023

Mckenzie said, “He’s out there speaking his mind. He’s a free bird. You just gotta let him talk. Like ramble, you know? It’s Stef! I will say this, with Stef, I respect him. You gotta respect Stef because when he steps in between those lines… he’s doing his job. Whatever he’s saying, that’s what he’s doing. But when it comes his tweets, him talking, or yelling at Josh or coach or whatever, it’s just Stef needing to get it out. He just needs to get it out.”

Isaiah McKenzie Said Sometimes They Had to Shut Stefon Diggs Down, ‘We’re Not Letting You Say This’

McKenzie, who was one of the most beloved players in the Bills locker room, and left the franchise on good terms, has nothing but love for Diggs, but noted that you must first understand how to deal with him and understand his method of communicating.

“Like my fiancée Kimberly said this, ‘Sometimes I just want you listen, I’m just talking. I don’t even want you to say nothing.’ That’s how you got to treat Stef,” McKenzie explained. “You guys just let him talk, right?”

“But I will say in Buffalo, we let him talk. But we also say, hey look look – you can’t say that… We will also not let him talk too much. Like look, you can’t be saying that because look bro, I see you do this and they did this, and we correct him on some things. But for the most part, 80 [to] 90% of the time, he’s probably right. The other 10%, he could probably be tripping. And that’s when you gotta to stop him right there. Hey look, we’re not letting you say this. We’re not letting you do this. No, we can’t even allow that… and he listens. He’ll say, ‘Maybe I’m tripping. You know? You’re right.’ And that’s why you gotta respect him.”

“If he feel like he trippin and you correct him, he’ll listen. But most of the time, he’s right.”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Isaiah McKenzie’s Comments About Stefon Diggs

Bills Mafia had mixed reactions to hearing McKenzie’s insight on Diggs. One fan tweeted, “I’m just worried Diggs isn’t bought in anymore. Every offseason besides this one, he would interact with Bills social media, the fans, ect. and this offseason he just really distanced himself from the team and that’s worrisome,” while another person wrote, “The dude wants championships and to be in the hall of fame. If he’s on this team, he will do everything possible to achieve those goals.”

One man tweeted, “This offseason he has been doing entirely different stuff to make a brand for after football. Thats really it. Its not like he is sitting at home.” While Diggs was a no-show at the voluntary workout program, he attended Coachella in Palm Springs, California, and scored an invite to the Met Gala in New York City. He’s also hosting an All-Star charity basketball event with his brothers on May 20.

Allen shared very similar comments regarding Diggs and his unique personality at the start of voluntary training camp last month. “Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said, per Syracuse.com.

“I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team… I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better. Because he is the best receiver in the league and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us.”