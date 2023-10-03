Jalen Ramsey Sends Message to Bills CB Tre White After Injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is headed to another long rehab, and this time he has the support of a top rival.

White suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the team’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on October 1, his second major injury in the last three seasons. White, who also spent more than a year recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving in 2021, was visibly emotional as he was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game.

After the game, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered a message of support.

Rival Praying for Tre White

Ramsey took to X to share a message on White’s injury, saying “I hate injuries” with a disappointed emoji and a pair of hands folded in prayer. The Dolphins cornerback added a longer message sharing his sympathy for White.

“Some elite corners with season ending injuries I hate to see it for us. The game better with certain guys on that field, that’s just a fact,” Ramsey wrote on X

I hate injuries 😞 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hRTFIIWQgW — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 2, 2023

White is also getting a lot of support from his own team. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he met with the team’s star cornerback and is confident that White will return to the team after rehabbing.

“We’re going to do our best to support Tre and his family,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “I had a chance to visit with him yesterday after the game and just obviously, it was not an easy time and it isn’t going to be an easy time for him right now, and he’s got a challenge in front of him, but he’s overcome challenges before and I’m confident that he will overcome this challenge as well and that’s what Tre White does.”

But assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington added that it was a big blow to lose the veteran leader.

“There’s [not] necessarily a benefit to playing without Tre White,” Washington said. “And what Tre provides for us is not something that you can compare and contrast. When he’s out there, there’s a reason why he’s attained Pro Bowl status. Why he’s been an All-Pro. Why he’s been someone that we can really, really count on to defend some of the tougher receivers in this league.”

Bills Get Some Good News

While they will be without White for the rest of this season and likely into the start of the 2024 season, the Bills did get some good news on the injury front this week. Edge rusher Von Miller, who started the season on the PUP list as he finalized rehab for his torn ACL, is now eligible to return.

McDermott did not say yet whether Miller would be able to play in this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but did say he would be able to return to practice.