Bills Questioned After ‘Interesting’ Cut, Rookie CB Released

Even after the Buffalos Bills (4-1) dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the team is continuing to fine tune their roster. On Monday, October 10, the Bills announced they were cutting rookie cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and signing former Philadelphia Eagles safety Jared Mayden.

The Bills once again elevated Ingram, an undrafted player out of the University of Buffalo, to the active roster for their game against the Steelers. He participated in 27% of the team’s defensive snaps on Sunday, and recorded one solo tackle, per Pro Football Reference. Against the Dolphins in Week 3, he participated in 23% of the team’s defensive snaps and tallied one solo tackle and one assist.

NFL analysts weren’t exactly sure what to make of the move as the Bills now have an open spot on both the active roster and their practice squad. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia tweeted, “Bills are now at 52 roster spots with one available. And without an immediately obvious move to make. This is interesting.”

News 4 Buffalo reporter Matt Parrino shared a similar sentiment and questioned which player the Bills will pick to take over the last roster spot. Parrino tweeted, “#Bills releasing Ja’Marcus Ingram is very interesting. Could indicate Christian Benford is close to returning. Not sure it’s a Tre White move because I still believe he’ll need some practice time. But, only Bills know where he’s at and the plan to bring him back.”

Benford suffered a fractured hand during the Bills’ Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The rookie cornerback underwent surgery but was not placed on IR, which could mean he’ll be able to return sooner rather than later. However, the Bills’ former sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft was never removed from the roster, so Benford’s role on the team remains steady.

Christian Benford no longer with a wrap/cast on injured right hand. You can see stitches from procedure.#Bills not putting him on IR would lead you to believe he might not be as far from a return as initial injury might've suggested. pic.twitter.com/02c3faJ6Zi — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 6, 2022

As for whether or not the Bills are ready to activate Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, head coach Sean McDermott remained vague on the topic while speaking to reporters on Monday. “McDermott said they’re taking it one day at a time with CB Tre’Davious White, who is still on PUP,” Buscaglia tweeted. “McDermott did not say whether White would or would not practice this week leading up to the Chiefs game.”

The vacant spot on the practice squad could be for White, or the Bills could be looking into re-signing a recently cut member, such as defensive tackles Prince Emili or Brandin Bryant, depending on what they need heading into Week 6.

Does Signing Mayden Spell Bad News for Jordan Poyer?

Mayden, a former Alabama standout, initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound safety spent the bulk of his rookie year on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for two games.

In October 2021, the 24-year-old joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He appeared in four regular-season games, participating in a total of 38 defensive snaps and 62 on special teams. Mayden signed a reserve/futures contract in January but failed to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster after hitting IR in mid-August and was ultimately released on September 20.

After Mayden signed with the Bills, there’s a worry that safety Jordan Poyer’s injury may be worse than we initially thought. The All-Pro suffered an injury during his breakout, two-interception game against the Baltimore Ravens, and was ruled out against the Steelers in Week 5.

#Bills S Jordan Poyer injury. Secured the INT in the end zone. Hits L shoulder in air with offensive player & then hit L side of back on ground. Was talking to ortho on bench, later going for x-rays. Stated the wind was knocked out of him. X-rays possible to check for rib inj. pic.twitter.com/LOC1lWxAPy — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 2, 2022

One fan tweeted, “Hope that has nothing to do with Poyer not playing vs KC.”

The Bills have remained vague on giving updates on Poyer’s status. On October 7, Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott tweeted, “McDermott doesn’t want to get into specifics of Jordan Poyer’s injury, rather choosing to remain general with referring to it as rib injury and soreness around it.”

The Bills Bye in Week 7 Could Affect Which Players are Active Vs. Chiefs

While the Bills need all the help they can get before the upcoming AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, Buffalo has their bye in Week 7, which could play a huge factor in which players will attempt to power through an injury.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown tweeted, “McDermott says its not ‘off the table’ to consider holding guys out this week to get the extra rest with a bye after the Chiefs game. ‘Last week, we held some guys out that were getting close. We’ll see where it goes.'”