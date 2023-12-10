Bills No. 1 RB James Cook Breaks Silence on Getting Benched

The Buffalo Bills’ 22-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football was a pivotal night for the franchise.

While offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired the next day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was firmly in the hot seat. Before blowing the game with 12 men on the field, McDermott came under fire for benching James Cook.

The Bills running back fumbled the ball on the first play of scrimmage which led to a Broncos’ field goal. Cook, the team’s No. 1 rusher, was immediately benched. While punishment for the costly mistake was understandable, keeping Cook out until halfway through the second quarter seemed excessive.

Cook, who’s not known for being a talkative guy, recently spoke out about the public timeout. “It’s the league, so (lows) are going to happen,” he told The Buffalo News on December 13. “So, you just try to stay positive and take everything they give you. Just had to learn from it.”

That was James Cook's 2nd fumble on 241 career touches. Leonard Fournette has 2 fumbles on 1,140 touches since 2018.pic.twitter.com/alhl3i8uHZ — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) November 14, 2023

Buffalo’s second-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft finished the game against Denver with 12 carries for 109 yards. Cook nearly fumbled again after Broncos safety Justin Simmons swiped at the ball and knocked it loose.

However, the ball bounced back up into Cook’s hand and he went off on a 42-yard yard run. Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished the drive with a rushing touchdown, giving Buffalo the lead.

Cook’s ability to keep his emotions in check, come back into the game, and perform like he did earned him respect from teammates. Bills running back Latavius Murray told The Buffalo News, “He’s responded all year to adversity. He was a big reason in that game why we had a chance to win – he popped off the big run and we’re in scoring position.”

Fans & Analysts Blasted Sean McDermott for Keeping James Cook on the Bench So Long

The longer Cook stayed on the bench in Week 10, the more viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter, blasted McDermott. Considering the last time Cook fumbled was on his very first carry of his rookie season, the punishment didn’t seem to match the crime.

James Cook fumbles for the first time since literally his first career touch and gets benched tough crowd! — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 14, 2023

Former Bills running back Fred Jackson posted, “Worse thing you can do to an RB. Gotta get Cook back in the game. Sets a bad precedent.” Bills analyst Bradley Gelber wrote, “For all the mistakes this offense makes, James Cook shouldn’t be sent to Siberia for a fumble.”

Wide receiver Gabe Davis had a huge drop but wasn’t benched, which made several people question the lack of accountability.

James Cook has been benched since he fumbled the ball on the first drive of the game. Does it make sense that coach’s punish their RBs like this when they fumble but don’t punish their WRs when they fumble/drop passes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OTqo0AYnIH — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 14, 2023

After Dorsey was fired, the Bills promoted Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. Thus far, the change seems to have sparked some life back in the Bills offense. “He had a message for everybody: The best players are going to get the ball,” Cook said of Brady. “That was that.”

James Cook Set to Have a Breakout Game Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14



The Bills (6-6) face off the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday, December 10. With Buffalo’s playoff hopes on the line, Allen and Co. need to deliver.

While the Chiefs’ defense has emerged as one of the best in the league, they allowed a season-high 382 yards in their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City’s defense ranks 6th in the league in pass defense, according to Fox Sports, and 19th against the rush, which opens the door for Cook to have a huge game in Week 14.

Thus far this season, Cook has recorded 153 rushes for 731 yards and a touchdown, along with catching 33 passes for 308 yards and two scores.