Bills Rookie RB Claps Back at Criticism He Looks ‘Depressed’ in Buffalo

Photos of Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, whom the franchise selected with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, have gone viral on Twitter because fans and analysts claim he looks miserable.

Many critics believe these glum-looking photos are a sign that the Georgia alum wished he was drafted by a different team. Fox 5 Atlanta reporter tweeted a series of photos of the rookie and wrote, “James Cook does know the #Bills are good now right?”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

James Cook does know the #Bills are good now right? pic.twitter.com/pl7DCHxNe3 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 21, 2022

One man responded, “Sure, the Bills are good, but he also knows they’re allergic to winning titles,” while a Bills fan commented, “I’ve never seen someone sadder being drafted by my team and I’ve seem some poor reactions. They can say his family got him upset but I’m not buying it. Buffalo will grow on him in time. Ask Jim Kelly.”

The criticism sparked up again on Tuesday, May 24, when Georgia Football’s official Twitter account shared a photo collage of their recently drafted players. A Miami Dolphins fan responded, “Even in a helmet, James Cook is Depressed, he wants out of Orchard Park, Badly 😭😭😭😭,” which caught the running back’s attention.

The No. 63 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft clapped back on Wednesday, May 25, basically saying that he doesn’t like smiling in photos, which has nothing to do with how feels about being in Buffalo.

“I don’t be mad that’s just me I love buffalo and I’m excited to be here #BillsMafia,” Cook tweeted.

I don’t be mad that’s just me I love buffalo and I’m excited to be here #BillsMafia https://t.co/anTOnJTp6y — James Cook (@thegreat__4) May 25, 2022

The rookie received support on Twitter following his response. “James Cook is getting the same treatment as women when they’re told to smile,” one Bills fan tweeted. “Doesn’t work for them, doesn’t work for him either.”

James Cook just has resting bitch face what’s wrong with that https://t.co/9E4KbpqVSe — Abram Royce Thompson (@Arthompson1692) May 25, 2022

A Georgia fan also chimed in. “Nah.. Cook always looks uninterested, don’t worry he balls the f@&# out.. – UGA Dawgs fan.” During his four-year tenure with the Bulldogs, the 22-year-old dual-threat running back recorded 1,503 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 67 receptions for 730 yards and 6 touchdowns.

One look at Cook’s Instagram page and it’s clear the man likes to keep a straight face, but that doesn’t mean he’s not thrilled to be in Buffalo. Last week, Cook captioned a photo of himself wearing his new Bills jersey on Instagram and wrote, “Beyond blessed ❤️💙.”

Cook Is the Little Brother of Vikings 3-Time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook

The Buffalo Bills will play the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 season. 🤝#NFLDraft #BillsMafia | #SKOL pic.twitter.com/mkq1ZICAoR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 30, 2022

Being thrust into the media spotlight can be a tough transition, but if Cook has any problems, he can always call on his older brother, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, for advice.

While the two brothers are incredibly close, comparisons between the rookie and the three-time Pro Bowler are inevitable, especially with the Bills hosting the Vikings in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Cook spoke about the possibility of facing his brother while attending the 2022 NFL Combine in March.

“We going to get after it,” he said, per Vikings.com. “If I’m on the other side, I know he’s going to try to beat me, too, by running all over [my team], so I’m going to try to do the same.”

It’s Not Yet Clear How Much Playing Time Cook Will Get During the 2022 NFL Season

While the hype is high, SportsBetting.ag has Cook currently tied for third-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of Year, it’s not yet clear how much playing time Cook will receive during his freshman year in the NFL.

Cook will be competing for a spot on the active roster with running backs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Duke Johnson. However, Cook is just taking it one day at a time. He told WGR 550 after the first day of rookie minicamp, “It just feels good to be out there playing again. The first time putting on an NFL helmet, it felt great.”

Cook sounds like he’s taking head coach Sean McDermott’s advice. “I told them this morning, no one’s going to make the team based off of this practice alone,” McDermott said on the first day of minicamp practice earlier this month.

“So let’s just get out there, know where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there. Put one foot in front of the other and let’s just crawl before we walk and kind of get the boulders of what this system is supposed to look like, and what their job is in the system.”

READ NEXT: Bills Safety Skips OTAs, His Wife Retweets ‘Demand’ for New Contract