Jason Kelce Blasts Bills DT for Controversial Hit: ‘Absolutely a Disgrace’

The Buffalo Bills left Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles angry over several uncalled penalties, but Eagles center Jason Kelce wants to see even more punishment for one play that did draw a flag on the Bills.

With the Eagles lined up for an apparent quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1 play, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips jumped early and crashed into Eagles guard Cam Jurgens, knocking him over. Speaking about the play, Kelce said teams are crossing the line trying to stop the “tush push” and wants to see Phillips fined for intentionally trying to hurt Jurgens.

“Teams are really trying to stop that play,” Kelce said, via Pro Football Talk. “I thought it was bull**** at the time. I really did. I said so to the official on the field. I said, ‘I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I’ve seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides.’ He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play.”

Jason Kelce Blames Referees for Not Cracking Down

Though the Bills were flagged for offsides and the Eagles converted a first down, Kelce said he believes it should have been a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Jason Kelce wants Bills' Jordan Phillips fined for trying to hurt Cam Jurgens. https://t.co/4sYlU9I2uZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2023

“I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow,” Kelce said. “I really do. I don’t know Jordan Phillips, he might be the best guy in the world, but that, in my opinion, the NFL needs to do something about. Because that shouldn’t be allowed in this game. I thought the officials did not do a good job of officiating that play. I really did. That was so clearly not an offsides. That was a personal foul. And it should have been stipulated right from that moment.”

There may have been more to the play. Bills reporter Joe Marino shared a video on X that appeared to show Kelce flinch before snapping the ball, which would have made it a false start rather than offside on Phillips.

We sure Kelce didn't at least flinch that right arm? This is regular speed. Feel free to scrub to slow down if you wish. https://t.co/66U2F0hn0O pic.twitter.com/QLMlSw3ajA — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) November 29, 2023

Several Bills players complained about officiating in the game. Referees appeared to miss two pass interference penalties against the Eagles, and flagged quarterback Josh Allen for intentional grounding on a play that many thought was a horse-collar tackle on the Eagles.

Jordan Phillips Could Face More Trouble

Phillips could still face discipline for another incident that took place away from the field. He and a group of other Bills players were filmed confronting a fan in the stands behind the bench, with defensive end Shaq Lawson appearing to shove the fan.

Aleague source told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the players involved could face a fine or potential suspension from the NFL.

“Contacted late Sunday by The Inquirer, an NFL source said that Lawson likely would be fined and probably suspended,” the report noted. “Three recent incidents involving players verbally exchanging threats and insults did not result in fines or suspensions, but they didn’t involve any shoving or striking, either.”