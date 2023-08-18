Bills Could Reunite With Former Super Bowl Champ, 9-Time Pro Bowler

One of the best undrafted free agent pickups for the Buffalo Bills took place in 2004 when they signed 320-pound tight end, Jason Peters. During his rookie season, Peters transitioned to playing offensive tackle under coach Jim McNally and earned two Pro Bowl honors before the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2009.

Over 14 years have passed since the Bills traded Peters, but it’s still regarded as one of the worst moves the front office ever made. Peters went on to earn seven more Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring in 2018. After 12 seasons with the Eagles, Peters spent a year with the Chicago Bears and last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Film Study: Jason Peters at Right Tackle Game-Winning Drive 🔥🔥🔥 See full video: https://t.co/MlvYWSlpJB pic.twitter.com/1DfwOGoqKC — DMV Fanatic 🏈 🥊 🎞 (@DMVFanatic1) December 12, 2022

At age 41, Peters isn’t done playing, and as luck would have it, the Bills could use an offensive lineman after Brandon Shell unexpectedly retired at age 31 earlier this week. On Friday, August 18, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted, “He still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season.”

How fitting it would be if Peters’ illustrious career got to finish where it started. And with just three weeks before the regular season starts, there aren’t a ton of options available if the Bills are looking to bring in outside help.

Jason Peters Is Still Playing at a High-level

Former Philadelphia #Eagles and #Dallas Cowboys OT Jason Peters has let #NFL teams know he is looking to play in 2023. pic.twitter.com/jAVjLrDUGB — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 18, 2023



It would cost Buffalo much to sign the future Hall-of-Famer. Last year, the Cowboys were able to obtain Peters with a one-year, $1.96 million contract. Despite his age, Peters is still playing at a high level. Pro Football Focus gave him a 70.3 overall grade last season, with a 71.8 grade for run blocking.

While Peters has spent the bulk of his career at left tackle, he also played right tackle with the Cowboys last season, along with left guard, which means he could be a versatile backup, one of head coach Sean McDermott’s favorite qualities in a player. The Arkansas alum could also act as a mentor for the younger players.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio last summer, Peters opened up about his process of deciding which team would be the best fit for him.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.”

Jason Peters Could Offer Much-Needed Depth as a Swing Tackle

Following Shell’s retirement, the Bills’ depth on the offensive line grew even thinner. With Dion Dawkins (left) and Spencer Brown (right) as the projected starters, David Quessenberry looks to be the main backup after serving as the primary swing last year.

Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, 25, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 last year, is back and full participant in training camp, but is struggling with consistency issues. “He’s been outplayed a bit by some other young offensive linemen on the roster, which has left him vulnerable to being on the wrong side of the bubble,” The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote. “However, there is draft pedigree there as the team’s fifth-round pick in 2021.”

Doyle has only appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons, so his ability to stay healthy is a concern. Buffalo also has former undrafted tackle, Ryan Van Demark, who could make the 53-man roster with how the Bills roster currently stands. McDermott told reporters during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, that the position battle was still open.

“We’re looking for somebody to step up and raise their game,” McDermott of the backup tackles. “Certainly two young players, then we’ve got (Quessenberry) as well, who’s a veteran player. And confident in all three of those guys, but somebody’s got to step up and kind of separate themselves to be that swing backup tackle.”