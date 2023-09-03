Viral Criticism of Bills QB Josh Allen Sparks Controversy

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a shaky start in the NFL in his rookie season, but overcame his issues with inaccuracy and decision-making to become one of the league’s top quarterbacks and a perennial MVP candidate.

But the Bills quarterback is now coming under criticism from an analyst who claims he lacks the work ethic of his peers, a controversial take that is generating some strong pushback from fans and NFL insiders.

Josh Allen ‘Not Committed to the Game’

Commentator Jason Whitlock sparked controversy with a claim that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wanted to force his way out of Buffalo because he would rather play in a “better city” with more nightlight and strip clubs.

But Whitlock later walked back that criticism, saying on his Fearless podcast on September 1 that the real problem is Allen’s work ethic and commitment to the game.

My previous criticism of Stefon Diggs was dead wrong. I owe the man an apology. I've learned the problem in Buffalo is the quarterback, Josh Allen, his work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to the game. The coaching staff coddles him. I explain. pic.twitter.com/3y0FOdvehB — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 1, 2023

“I want to tell you what I believe I know now, or what I’ve learned over the past week, and I’m breaking a little bit of news here to some degree. Here’s what I think is at the heart of Stefon Diggs’ problem… Josh Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, you don’t got that ‘dog’ in him,” Whitlock said. “He’s not Tom Brady, he’s not Joe Burrow, he’s not Patrick Mahomes, he’s not committed to the game, he’s not committed to the study, to the level of effort that the real top-flight quarterbacks put into the game. Josh Allen survives on talent and everybody in that organization knows it.”

Whitlock went on to claim that Allen is coddled by the organization that lets him “mail it in on talent” and does not hold his feet to the fire for his mistakes. Whitlock said he didn’t blame Diggs for being unhappy in Buffalo and claimed other Bills players have grown tired of Allen as well.

“Basically, everybody in that locker room knows who the bad guy is, knows who the guy is that’s not putting in the work, and it’s Josh Allen,” he said.

Other Insiders Pushback Against Josh Allen Dig

Whitlock’s take generated some strong pushback from Bills fans, who noted that no Bills players have shown or voiced frustration with Allen. Others noted that the Bills quarterback has a reputation as a hard worker, dating back to his time in college.

When Allen was coming out of junior college, he had no scholarship offers and sent letters to more than 1,000 college coaches trying to find a team that would take him. Allen received one offer, ultimately playing at Wyoming and becoming a top prospect by his senior season.

After high school, Josh Allen had ZERO scholarship offers. After JUCO, he sent this email to over 1,000 college coaches. He received ONE offer from Wyoming. On Sunday, Allen plays for a spot in the Super Bowl. WOW 😤 pic.twitter.com/eHyqZgWnVo — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 23, 2021

CBS Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Jay Feely also pushed back on Whitlock’s claim, calling it “completely false” and pointing out that Allen has gained a reputation for putting in plenty of work every offseason to improve his game.

Feely even called Allen a “model” of good work ethic for other NFL quarterbacks.

“Josh more than most QBs has committed himself (in the off-season especially) to being dedicated & looking at his deficiencies & addressing them,” Feely shared on Twitter. “He is the example I use many times for young QBs in the nfl to model after. He works with [quarterback coach Jordan Palmer] every year.”