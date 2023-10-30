Bills Show ‘Interest’ in Trade for Disgruntled Bears CB: Insider

The Buffalo Bills offense bounced back to their dynamic self during their 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, but the defense has serious gaps that must be addressed if the team is looking to remain a Super Bowl contender.

With the October 31 trade deadline closing in, Bills general manager Brandon Beane should be looking to upgrade at least one position.

While losing linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pec tear) were tough blows, the Bills are scoping the market for a cornerback, according to NFL insider Benjamin Albright.

Albright posed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Buffalo has shown interest in Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. In addition to the Bills, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are also interested.

It’s not surprising to learn the Bills are looking for outside help at cornerback. All-Pro Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4, and Kaiir Elam, the team’s first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, is officially a bust.

Johnson, the Bears’ No. 50 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, has recorded 15 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble thus far this season. The star cornerback has been hoping for a contract extension, but one has yet to materialize.

According to Spotrac.com, Johnson’s market value should net him a three-year, $23.3 million extension. When asked if he felt he had a better chance of being traded or extended, “We’re going to see by the 31st,” Johnson said on October 26, per NBC Chicago.

“I don’t have a thought process. We are all going to see. I’m waiting to see because somebody can say one thing, and you believe it, and then something else happens.”

What Would the Bills Give Up In Order to Land Jaylon Johnson in a Trade?

Who I want the #Bills to trade for before the deadline in no particular order: 1. Jaylon Johnson

2. Jaylon Johnson

3. Jaylon Johnson

4. See 1-3pic.twitter.com/V9wf529zqt — Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) October 30, 2023



Democrat & Chronicle‘s Sal Maiorana believes Johnson would be a great fit in Buffalo. “Finding someone who can step right in [and] start, and then push [Dane] Jackson or [Christian] Benford into a depth role would be a good spot for the Bills to be in,” Maiorana wrote. “The Bears could be an interesting partner if a swap of corners happens, Elam for Jaylon Johnson.”

While gunning for a cornerback like Denver Broncos standout Patrick Surtain would require some serious financial gymnastics and high draft capital, Maiorana suggests the Bills could land the 24-year-old cornerback by offering up Elam and a third-round pick.

“Johnson’s expiring rookie contract is also manageable and the 2020 second-round pick has started all 44 games he has played for the Bears and currently owns PFF’s highest cornerback coverage grade,” he wrote. “Obviously, it’ll take at least Elam and that extra third-round pick for a player who might only be a half-year rental.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Bills could land Johnson, but would have to give up a higher pick in the deal. He suggested Buffalo offer up Elam and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Johnson.

The Bills Have 1 Open Spot on the Active Roster After Signing RB Leonard Fournette

BREAKING: Leonard Fournette tells me he’s in Buffalo and is planning to sign with the #Bills today, pending a physical. "Playoff Lenny" had nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 523 receiving yards, along with 6 TDs last season. @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/OWkSmyEGrs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 30, 2023



Buffalo made a splash move by picking up running back Leonard Fournette, as first reported by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Monday.

However, the Bills adding Fournette in free agency does not preclude the Bills from making a trade.

WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio posted, “Adding Leonard Fournette to the Bills practice squad means the team still has one open spot on the 53-man roster head[ing] into Tuesday’s trade deadline. Fournette can be elevated three different times before having to sign a contract and taking that spot up.”

With White, 28, suffering his second major in as many years, it would make sense to add a player like Johnson, would could provide longterm security at the position.

The Utah alum said he wasn’t looking to reset the market with his extension, “Security,” Johnson said. “That’s what all this is. That’s what we play the game for, security. At the end of the day, a lot of it goes back to respect as well. At the end of the day, it’s not just about taking anything as well. You can throw some numbers at somebody and just hope they take anything but that’s not what I’m looking to do. I’m looking for respect and security at the end of the day.”