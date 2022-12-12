Jets QB Mike White Sends Strong Message After Bills Beatdown

Leading up to the Buffalo Bills‘ rematch against the New York Jets in Week 14, Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said their goal was to make quarterback Josh Allen’s “life a living hell for four quarters” on Sunday, December 11. However, it was the Bills’ defense that led a true beatdown on Jets quarterback Mike White throughout their 21-10 victory.

White was sacked four times on Sunday and took huge hits that forced him to exit the game twice. The 27-year-old first briefly exited the game during the second quarter after taking a huge hit from Bills’ defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and during the third quarter, linebacker Matt Milano took White down in a way that left viewers’ jaws on the floor.

White, who appeared to get folded in half during Milano’s tackle, exited the game for the second time and was deemed questionable to return with a rib injury. The former fifth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft somehow found a way to return early in the fourth quarter only to take another huge hit from Shaq Lawson. After the final whistle blew, White left Highmark Stadium in an ambulance.

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that White headed to the hospital “as a precaution,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “They announced two rib injuries and tests are for potential internal injuries.”

White wasn’t able to address the media until Monday, December 12, during which the Western Kentucky alum said that he’s still awaiting more test results, per ESPN‘s Rich Crimini, but noted his CT scans cleared him to fly home. White said he was sore, “but OK,” Cimini tweeted.

Mike White says in his mind he was never not going back in the game. Says they would’ve had to peel him off the turf. #Jets pic.twitter.com/kK6VgZXgcF — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 12, 2022

While many players would try to place blame on their tackler for the injury, White did nothing of the sort. “That’s football,” White said, per SNYtv‘s Connor Hughes. “The second one looks how it felt,” White said, referring to Milano’s monster hit, but it was “a football play.”

White said he never questioned not going back into the game. Per Hughes, the Jets starting quarterback, who took over for Zach Wilson back in Week 11, said “he likes them because he believes it shows his teammates that you’re willing to lay it all out on the line for them.”

The way Mike White played will have a resounding impact on the locker room. That much was obvious talking to players after the #Jets loss to the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/ZggGnOGz0a — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 12, 2022

Not only has White won the respect of his teammates, but his tenacity earned him props from his opponent, as well. WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio tweeted, “White garnered a lot of respect from the Bills locker room today after the game for his toughness and competitiveness. And deservedly so. Dude was getting crushed and left the game twice only to come back both times and still make it a one score game.”

Saleh said on Monday that there’s hope that White will still be able to start when the Jets host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 18.

Milano Missed the Jets/Bills Showdown in Week 9

When the Bills first played the Jets this season back in Week 9 and lost 20-17, they were playing without Milano. While the sixth-year linebacker entered Week 14 as questionable, and barely practiced due to a knee injury suffered against the New England Patriots last week, he didn’t miss a single snap against the Jets.

Milano recorded one quarterback hit and led the team with nine tackles, including one tackle for a loss, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The Buffalo News‘ Katherine Fitzgerald reported that Milano “had to get more treatment” after the game, and like White, could not participate in the postgame pressers.

Saleh had precited Milano would be a difference-maker during their rematch. “I know he didn’t play against us last game, and that was a big deal,” Saleh said on Wednesday. “But he is a special, special dude.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Milano after Sunday’s win, “He’s tough as nails, guys love him for it. We got a bunch of guys that have been out, guys playing hurt. Not just Matt, but Matt had a busy week in the training room and goes out there and plays his butt off for his teammates. So, I applaud him for it.”

“Game changer when we have him,” Lawson said of Milano. “You can tell when we’ve got Matt Milano. He’s flying around the field making plays, TFLs, hands on the balls, he’s just all around the ball. So, it changes. You see a difference when we don’t have Matt Milano and when we got him.”

The Bills Face Another AFC East Rival in Week 15

The Bills (10-3) will look to snag another key win when they face the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Saturday, December 17. When the two AFC East rivals played in Week 3, the Dolphins defeated the Bills 21-19.

The Dolphins are now 8-5 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. If Buffalo beat the Dolphins in Week 15, they will clinch a playoff spot.