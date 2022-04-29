Jets’ Top Pick Shares Bold Prediction for Taking on Bills WR Diggs

The newest member of the New York Jets is already jumping into the intra-divisional rivalry with the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets selected cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s first round. Before his selection, the University of Cincinnati player shared a strong prediction for how well he’ll perform against All-Pro Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and the other talented receivers in the AFC East.

Gardner Confident He Can Take on Diggs

Speaking to 5 Reasons Sports Network the day before the draft, Gardner was asked about the potential of being drafted by the Jets and stepping into an AFC East loaded with wide receiver talent. Gardner didn’t balk at the idea of having any trouble guarding Diggs, Tyreek Hill, or Jaylen Waddle.

“Most definitely,” Gardner said when asked if he could take them on.

Gardner was also asked how he would feel going into man coverage against the likes of Diggs, and remained confident in his abilities.

“Real good,” said Gardner. “I feel like I can go against the best easily.”

Gardner fills an important need for the Jets, a team in need of help in the secondary. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted, the Jets haven’t had a true lockdown corner since Darrelle Revis was taken in the first round in 2007 — a player who happened to be an inspiration for Gardner.