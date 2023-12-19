Bills $3 Million Starter Posts Message After Surprise Surgery

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) crushed the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Highmark Stadium in Week 15.

During the 31-10 beatdown, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips recorded one pass defensed, one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for a loss before injuring his wrist. The veteran left the game in the second half and didn’t return.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, December 18, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Phillips underwent surgery immediately after the game. “We’ll know more as we continue here the next couple of days,” McDermott said of Phillips, noting he’s considered week-to-week.

While prompt surgery after a game sounds ominous, Phillips doesn’t seem too distraught. The veteran tackle, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bills this offseason, trolled the Cowboys on Monday. He shared a video of his sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wrote, “Living life on the edge like I’m 237 #bigboy.”

This was the play that #Bills Jordan Phillips injured his right wrist on. You can see his wrist slams heel first into Steele’s buttocks. Certainly going through differential diagnosis for immediate surgery last night. Something fractured, dislocated, displaced is first guess. pic.twitter.com/ybkXoPeIZa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 18, 2023

Bills punter Sam Martin commented, “Him.” A fan wrote, “Bro really killed the Cowboys then got surgery, wishing a speedy recovery.”

The 31-year-old underwent surgery on his rotator cuff during the offseason and spent part of training camp on the physically unable to perform list, per WIVB. Phillips has since appeared in all 14 games this season and took over the starting role after DaQuan Jones got injured.

Thus far this season, Jordan Phillips has recorded 15 total tackles, 5 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. While Phillips won’t be active against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, the Bills still have four healthy defensive tackles on the roster: Ed Oliver, Linval Joseph, Tim Settle, and Poona Ford.

The Bills May Look to Poona Ford to Start, But May Sign Another DT With Jordan Phillips Out

While Phillips’ injury opens the door for the Bills to give Ford a start, the team may look to add outside help. McDermott said that Bills general manager Brandon Beane is looking into the possibility of adding another defensive tackle “over the next couple of days.”

Hearing that comment likely wasn’t great for Ford, who was inactive for nine games this season. The 5-foot-11, 310-pounder, who turned down more money elsewhere to sign a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Bills, is struggling in Buffalo.

“It’s just been weird for me,” he told The Buffalo News earlier this month. “This isn’t what I was expecting coming here… I thought I was going to be able to contribute and help this team win.”

Ford has appeared in just five games, tallying seven tackles and one quarterback hit. “It makes me feel a lot of things,” he said of not playing. “I’m not going to go into detail about it, but it makes me feel a lot of things.”

The 28-year-old is confused as to why he’s not suiting up. “I feel comfortable with the scheme,” he said. “These are questions I don’t really have the answers to. It’s beyond my power. I know my plays. I know what I need to do as far as the playbook and stuff.

“It’s kind of tough. That’s why I’m kind of just talking to my family constantly and praying. Just looking for an answer. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington, however, sounded confident Ford could step up against the Chargers. “I don’t think, I know Poona will be ready to go,” Washington told reporters on Monday.

The Bills Defense Put on a Show Against the Cowboys



The Bills’ defense deserves a huge round of applause for shutting down Prescott and Co. Considering Buffalo was playing without Jones, Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, AJ Epenesa, and Tre’Davious White, keeping one of the leading MVP candidates to just 134 passing yards and zero touchdowns was incredible.

Heading into Week 15, the Cowboys ranked first in the league in points per game (40.2) and second in yards per game (437.4). Prescott hadn’t thrown an interception in four straight games before he was picked off by Bills cornerback Christian Benford.

While losing yet another defensive starter is tough, Buffalo should be able to manage without Phillips in Week 16. The Bills are considered 13.5-point favorites to defeat Los Angeles in Week 16.