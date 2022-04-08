Bills All-Pro, His Wife & New Agent Seek Major Contract Extension: Report

The Buffalo Bills have done an impressive job rebuilding their roster this offseason, despite being hard against the cap. Bills general manager Brandon Beane added depth to numerous areas on both offense and defense, signed eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to a six-year $120 million contract, and secured the team’s No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, with a four-year, $96 million extension.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen and numerous of his teammates have applauded everyone’s new deals on social media, there’s one disgruntled Buffalo player still waiting for his new extension offer, safety Jordan Poyer.

The first-team All-Pro safety, who turns 31 in two weeks, hired high-powered agent Drew Rosenhaus, who on Friday, April 8, spoke to Outkick.com‘s Armando Salguero about his client’s plea for an extension.

The Athletic’s Tim Graham confirmed Outkick.com’s report. Graham tweeted, “Jordan Poyer’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells me: ‘We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo.'”

While it’s great that Poyer wants to remain in Buffalo, SB Nation’s Bruce Nolan tweeted out one of the glaring issues of offering him an extension right now, “When your NFL team has a lot of good players, they can’t all be on upper market contracts simultaneously.”

In March 2020, the Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth up to $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, as reported by The Buffalo News. As it stands, Poyer has a $10.7 cap hit for the 2022 NFL season, the sixth-highest on the team, and is set to make $5.6 million in base salary during the final year of his contract, per Spotrac.com.

While a restructured extension can create more cap room this year, the main concern is for the 2023 NFL season, during which players such as Dawson Knox, 25, Devin Singeltary, 24, and Tremaine Edmunds, 23, are all set to become free agents.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown tweeted, “#Bills could likely give Jordan Poyer an extension that creates more cap room this year. Concer[n] is next year. An appropriate Poyer contract likely means a $10M+ cap hit in 2023. Bills currently projected with about $20M room next year. And Knox/Devin/Edmunds all unsigned.”

Poyer’s Wife Rachel Bush Is Campaigning for her Husband’s Contract Extension on Twitter

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, a model, who has 103,400 followers on Twitter and 3.3 million followers on Instagram, has been putting out tweets and retweeting messages concerning her husband’s contract extension, or lack thereof.

In since-deleted tweets captured by Bills Wire, Bush complained that while her husband remains underpaid, Diggs got an extension even though he still had two years left on his contract.

Bush retweeted Cover 1 host Greg Thompsett’s comment that Poyer “absolutely” deserves an extension and that it should be “an easy choice” for the Bills’ front office.

Using the Media to Push For an Extension was Met With Strong Mixed Reactions

While no one is doubting Poyer’s talent, he finished the 2021 NFL season with 93 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and three sacks, pushing for an extension through the media instead of dealing directly with Beane and co., was met with mixed reactions on social media.

One man tweeted, “The point here is with most of the previous contract negotiations, especially the big ones, they’ve all been done hush-hush. The Poyers started out by complaining on twitter and then immediately hired an agent who is being very public 8 sec after Diggs got extended. Not good.”

Other fans don’t care which route Poyer takes to get his money, as long as he gets it. One woman tweeted, “i love jordan poyer with my whole entire being and he deserves a FAT payday but if that payday does not come from the bills i will cry and throw up.”

