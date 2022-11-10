Video of Bills All-Pro Safety’s Gruesome Elbow Injury Goes Viral

While the elbow sprain of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the biggest storyline heading into Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, one of the team’s most important defensive players, Jordan Poyer, is also powering through an elbow injury.

The All-Pro safety previously suffered a hyper-extended elbow following a training camp collision that kept him sidelined for several weeks back in August and based on the closeup video of his arm at practice shared by Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott on Thursday, November 10, it’s hard to imagine the veteran will be suiting up on Sunday.

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Poyer was considered “day-to-day,” the safety has yet to participate in practice this week. On Thursday, the 31-year-old was “working off to the side with the training staff,” Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino tweeted.

Here's a look at Jordan Poyer's injured left elbow. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4lPb99mCfC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 10, 2022

Fans strongly reacted to the video of Poyer’s injury, as his elbow appears so swollen that it may jut out the back of his arm. One woman tweeted, “Oh lord. Hopefully it heals well, looks nasty and painful,” while another person shared a GIF from the movie Dumb & Dumber of Jim Carrey’s character almost throwing up. One Bills fan tweeted, “Injured?!? That’s straight up WRECKED!😬”

While several people believe it looks like Poyer is suffering from bursitis, an exact diagnosis has been revealed by the team. Banged Up Bills saw the video and surmised, “He reinjured that elbow pretty good against the Packers. Poyer said it was a different injury from camp but it still looks rather significant. I’m concerned he did more damage in the area than what was already there.”

For many viewers, seeing Poyer’s jacked-up Poyer’s elbow basically confirmed that Buffalo will once again need another safety to step up in his place. “Jauqan Johnson liability for another month it seems 💀💀💀,” one man tweeted,,” while another person commented, “Dean Marlowe szn.”

Poyer Has Already Missed 3 Games This Season Due to Various Injuries

Unfortunately, for Poyer, he can’t seem to stay healthy this season. And if he can’t play against the Vikings on Sunday, November 13, it will be his fourth missed game of the year.

Poyer missed the Bills’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 due to a foot injury but came back with a vengeance during Buffalo’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. He caught two interceptions, his first two-pick game in the NFL, along with six tackles. However, immediately after the game, Poyer went straight to the X-ray room for a rib injury.

“I’m fine… I just got the wind knocked out of me. I’ll be alright,” Poyer said after the game, but he was unable to play against the Steelers in Week 5. Poyer remains one of the toughest guys on the team, he literally drove 15 hours to Kansas City in order to play against the Chiefs in Week 6 after he was not medically cleared to fly due to the rib injury.

It’s not a coincidence that Poyer’s absences coincide with the two games Buffalo has lost this season, as there’s a sharp dip in production on defense when he’s not playing. Such was on display after Poyer’s late third-quarter exit against the Packers in Week 8. During Green Bay’s following drive, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers found Samori Toure for a 38-yard touchdown. Buffalo still came out victorious, but the final 27-17 score against Green Bay didn’t quite reflect how close the game was at the end.

Here's the last play of the third quarter where #Bills Jordan Poyer appeared to injure something. Lands on his right arm. Was talking to trainers in between quarters per reports. Don't have a clear idea of what happened from this angle. pic.twitter.com/6ze88ctxjx — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 31, 2022

Poyer was inactive against the New York Jets in Week 9, during which the Bills lost 20-17. It was a rough defeat considering Buffalo is no 0-2 in AFC East divisional games. With fellow All-Pro safety Micah Hyde on IR, Poyer getting healthy is of key importance for Buffalo’s defense.

In addition to Allen and Poyer, Thursday’s injury report showed defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle sprain), cornerback Kair Elam (ankle), and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) were unable to practice. As for some good news, linebacker Matt Milano was a full participant after missing the Jets game with an oblique injury. Spencer Brown, Mitch Morse, and David Quessenberry, and Dane Jackson were also upgraded to full participants.

The Bills Odds to Beat the Vikings in Week 10 Keep Dropping

Here's a look at Josh Allen's right elbow as he walks off practice field Thursday.#Bills QB didn't practice for 2nd straight day. pic.twitter.com/g9PS6IUgbF — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 10, 2022

The possibility of Allen not playing on Sunday is quickly affecting the team’s odds to win. While the Bills were initially favored to beat quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings by 9.5 points, those odds dropped to 7.5 points following Allen’s injury injust against the Jets in Week 9, and with his status up in the air, Buffalo is now deemed 3.5-point favorites, per Fan Duel.

Similar to Poyer, McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Allen is considered “day to day,” while also noting that backup quarterback Case Keenum, 34, will be ready to go.

Of course, if the decision was up to Allen, he’d power through and suit up against the Vikings. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on Wednesday, “Word is Josh Allen has expressed confidence to teammates he’ll be able to play Sunday vs. the #Vikings but that’s what I’d expect him to say. We’ll see as Sunday draws closer for the #Bills’ franchise QB.”