Bills All-Pro Safety Delivers Strong Message After X-Ray Results

The Buffalo Bills came back from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in the pouring rain on Sunday, October 2, and much of the credit goes to the team’s defense, which kept one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson, scoreless in the second half.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a foot injury, stepped up big time against the Ravens. The 31-year-old caught two interceptions, his first two-pick game in the NFL, and six tackles. However, immediately after the game, Poyer went straight to the X-ray room, per The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia.

With fellow All-Pro safety Micah Hyde on IR for the rest of the season, Poyer’s veteran presence on the field is invaluable, as was on display at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. But Poyer took a huge hit while catching his second interception of the game, which was worrisome to watch knowing that Poyer previously suffered a hyper-extended elbow following a training camp collision that kept him sidelined for several weeks.

Losing Poyer would obviously be a huge blow to an already depleted offense, but thankfully, Poyer shared good news while speaking to the media after the game.

“I’m fine… I just got the wind knocked out of me. I’ll be alright,” Poyer said, allowing Bills fans to take a huge sigh of relief. Overall, “It was awesome to come out with a victory.”

Poyer numbers will likely continue to soar while his five-year Bills’ counterpart, Hyde, remains out. Of course, Poyer wishes Hyde was still out there with him. After the game, he revealed Hyde texted him congratulations and while he wanted to share what it said, he probably shouldn’t. “I would love to share it,” Poyer said with a laugh. “But he’s very happy.”

Calls for Poyer to Get An Extension Resurfaced on Twitter Following His Big Game

Poyer’s second interception was the biggest defensive play of the game, as it gave quarterback Josh Allen and the offense the chance to start with the ball at the 20 with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter. Tied 20-20, Allen led a 77-yard drive down the field and with pitch-perfect clock management, put kicker Tyler Bass in position to drill a 21-yard game-winning field goal.

After the Bills clinched the win, Twitter filled with messages calling for the Bills to give Poyer an extension, including his wife, Rachel Bush, who’s long been advocating on social media for her husband to get paid. “Jordan is the most humble and hard working man I know. If anyone deserves it all it’s him. Superstar. ⭐️,” Bush tweeted on Sunday.

Built in Buffalo creator Dave Meyers tweeted, “Can the #Bills extend Jordan Poyer now? Asking for #BillsMafia,” while another fan tweeted, “Give Jordan Poyer all the money in the world.”

While it seems like a no-brainer for Buffalo to lock Poyer in, the Bills can’t afford to keep everyone with an expiring contract this season, a list that includes Poyer, running back Devin Singeltary, 24, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, 24.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions to make especially since Allen’s salary comes with a $39.7 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac.com, Stefon Diggs’ new extension comes with an approximately $20.3 million hit, and Von Miller’s deal depletes another $18.7 million.

The Bills preemptively picked up Ed Oliver’s fifth-year option in April, which locked the 24-year-old defensive tackle through the 2023 NFL season and included a $7 million raise in salary. And then one day before the season opener, the team offered tight end Dawson Knox, 25, a four-year, $53 million extension.

Poyer Recently Signed a Restructured Contract With Higher Incentives

Jordan Poyer this season: ⭐️ 3 catches allowed

Six months after Poyer went public with his demand for a new contract in Buffalo, he received a new deal last month, however, it was not the extension he had hoped to receive.

The Bills offered Poyer a reworked contract for 2022 that increases the amount he can earn via incentives from $500,000 to $2 million. Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus simultaneously put out the following statement, “Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.”

Poyer broke his silence on the updated agreement on September 14. “I’m grateful for this organization and everything they’ve done for me and my family since I’ve come here,” Poyer said. “I just look forward to continuing to play ball and continuing to do what I can to help this team win football games.”

“I would love to be here long team,” Poyer added. “That’s obviously what I want to do, but I understand this business at the end of the day. Right now, I’m just trying to control what I can control… and the rest will take care of itself down the line.”

In March 2020, the Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth up to $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.com. Poyer has a $5.6 million salary during the final year of his contract, and the $2 million in possible incentives will be paid on top of his base salary.

Poyer is already chasing in. After catching his third interception against the Ravens, “Poyer just added $250,000 to his 2022 compensation, which now approaches $7M from the #Bills,” Spotrac.com tweeted.